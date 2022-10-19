The Canberra Times
Opinion

Poverty isn't inevitable. The fact kids starve is morally indictable

By Rod Bower
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
750,000 Australian children cannot take a meal for granted. Picture Shutterstock

I take lunch for granted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.