Five things most likely to kill you as alcohol-induced deaths hit 10-year high

The rate of alcohol-induced deaths may be at a 10-year high in Australia, but the most common cause of death can be traced back to five causes.
During 2021, there were 171,469 deaths, 52.1 per cent were male (89,401) and 47.9 per cent were female (82,068).
The median age at death was 82.0 years (79.4 for males, 84.8 for females).
The top five leading causes accounted for more than one-third of all deaths, they include heart disease (17,331 people); dementia including Alzheimer's disease (15,940), stroke (9800), lung cancer (8674) and respiratory diseases (7805).
These were the same top five killers in Australia for 2020, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed.
Australia's mortality rate, at 507.2 deaths per 100,000 people, was the second lowest in the past 10 years.
Alcohol-induced deaths may not have ranked in the top 20 causes, but it accounted for 1559 deaths (1156 males and 403 females).
This was an increase of 107 people (5.8 per cent) on the data for 2020, and was driven by an 8.1 per cent increase in deaths among males.
COVID-19 was the 34th ranked cause with 1122 deaths, most of which were associated with the Delta wave.
"COVID-19 deaths in 2021 had a younger median age than in 2020 (79.1 years compared to 86.9) and a higher tendency to have pre-existing chronic cardiac conditions," ABS director of mortality statistics Lauren Moran said.
"In 2020, the most common pre-existing condition among those who died from COVID-19 was dementia, including Alzheimer's disease."
Deaths from respiratory diseases remained low in 2021, with the mortality rate of 39.1 deaths per 100,000 people the second lowest on record.
This included only two deaths from influenza. It was the first time in 10 years influenza and pneumonia did not appear in the 20 leading causes of death.
"COVID-19 public health measures appeared to suppress the transmission of many common respiratory illnesses in 2020, and this continued in 2021," Ms Moran said.
During 2021, suicide accounted for 3144 deaths and ranked 15th on the list. It was also 15th during 2020 when there were 3139 deaths.
