The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Zach Smith to take on major national CFMEU role after retirement of Dave Noonan

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
October 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zachary Smith will take on a powerful role at the construction union's national office. Picture by Jamila Toderas

The head of the local CFMEU branch is set to take on one of the nation's most powerful trade union roles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.