The Canberra Times

Woden: from sheep paddocks to suburbs

By Frances McGee
October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
An aerial view of the Woden town centre, taken on December 21, 1976. Picture Canberra Times archives

"Why would you want to live all the way out there?" was a common response to early residents when they announced they were moving to the new suburbs in the Woden Valley.

