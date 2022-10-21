Woden: from sheep paddocks to suburbs

The new towns were intended to be thriving, relatively self-contained centres, providing employment opportunities, housing, businesses and shops, schools, sports fields, services and community facilities for the growing population. The first two suburbs to be built in the Woden Valley were Hughes and Curtin, both gazetted on September 20, 1962. Construction commenced in Hughes later that year, with the first residents moving into their homes in 1963. The remaining suburbs were gazetted in 1966.