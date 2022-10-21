Bernard Smith's vision of early colonial Australia and the South Pacific

Following the recent 250th anniversary of Cook's landing in Australia, we are conscious that there are various ways of remembering this historic event; the publication of this third edition is therefore timely. Not only is this work a significant text for understanding the world in which we live, it critically engages with the humanities, colonial histories and cultural relativism that reverberate within the contemporary phenomenon of globalisation. It is why in this edition Smith's text has been left intact and not furnished with revisional interventions or critiques. Indeed, European Vision and the South Pacific retains a profound and continuing relevance for and influence on scholars-especially Indigenous scholars-engaged in the decolonisation of histories of the South Pacific. Ian Mclean states that Smith's worldview was 'not just global in a spatial sense it also took in the centuries indeed millennia of human culture'.