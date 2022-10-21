Bernard Smith's vision of early colonial Australia and the South Pacific

National ideologies, global destabilisation and diasporas are commonplace in today's world, but the eighteenth century was equally an era in which established ideas of world order and cultural identity were turned upside down. Within Europe, and especially in Britain, industrialisation began to change the moral and economic fabric of society, moving the focus towards capitalist expansion. It also marked a peak in Europe's discovery and possession of land and territories beyond its known world. Exploration, geopolitical imperialism and colonisation, accompanied by the new rationalist science, pushed projections towards hard facts rather than romantic myths.
In revising this historical perspective, Bernard Smith, in European Vision and the South Pacic, shows how the ideas of the Enlightenment, its rationalist secularism and empirical structuring of scientific and geographical knowledge, especially during the voyages of discovery, affected notions of identity and cultural interchange, both for the Europeans and the Indigenous peoples with whom they came in contact.
In the early twenty-rst century, the Australian nation continues to struggle in its resistance to recognising the intrinsic rights of its First Nations. The contribution made by Bernard Smith towards a more critical understanding of the ideological and art historical processes at play in the British imagination of how native peoples might, and might not, fit into its expanding empire has never been more important.
When Bernard Smith was awarded a British Council scholarship to study at the Courtauld Institute in London in 1948, he proposed to investigate the art produced between 1788 and 1835 in colonial Australia. He exhaustively investigated written and visual records, synthesised ideas and assembled a tableau of art that spectacularly documented the wild edges of a world hitherto unknown to Europeans.
While the Viennese art historian Ernst Gombrich claimed that 'all art is conceptual', Smith understood that not only does vision have a history, but that art is constructed and conceptually conceived. This revelation dramatically shaped his intellectual direction and understanding of the parameters of history. Scholars of Australian art and cultural history, particularly Indigenous scholars, recognise Smith's analysis of the shift from classical to empirical naturalism as key to exposing the foundations of ideological and visual tropes that have served to condition Australia's perception and treatment of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Pacific Islander people to the present day.
During the eighteenth century, the antipodes was perceived as a region waiting to be 'possessed and filled'. Collecting and classifying the botanical and animal world, mapping new lands and studying human beings, including documenting their material and spiritual culture, were major parts of colonial practice. This scientific and taxonomic mania for the exotic was another form of possession, but it demanded new vocabularies for identification and perceptual agencies that shifted visual practices beyond traditional tropes.
The emerging enthusiasm of artists to develop a scientific typology of elements of landscape, nature and their interrelated constituents acted to transform perceptions of the Indigenous peoples they encountered and how these ideas were visually articulated.
William Hodges, the artist employed on Cook's second voyage, painted rapidly in order to capture terrifying oceanic phenomena and strange atmospheric effects or, at close quarters, the indigenous gaze of resistance to the European's invasive presence. By 'painting into the eye of light', Hodges deconstructed aesthetic space and presaged both jmw Turner and impressionism.
Drawing was also used to negotiate with Indigenous people. James Cook and Joseph Banks drew lines in the sand with the butts of their guns to communicate possession and territory, on one occasion to demarcate the boundaries of the British encampment in Tahiti-a gesture that 'signal-led separation rather than conversation'. In contrast, drawing could also be a mutually productive exercise in navigation and cartography, one that led to friendship and geopolitical benefits between Cook and the Ra'iatean Tupaia.
The artist appointed to Cook's third voyage, John Webber, while instructed to make 'faithful' drawings of 'the new world becoming visible', also had to satisfy wealthy connoisseurs and dilettanti, such as Joseph Banks's circle, who eagerly sought the exotic. Webber also left potent, if unresolved, images that continue to haunt and destabilise naive and jingoistic notions of Cook as an illustrious explorer and ambassador of empire, a figure who occupies a central place in white Australia's origin myth of discovery and foundation.
The idea of Cook as hero has persisted and powerfully underpins Australia's notion of its glorious beginning as a civilised nation. However, the historical reality of Cook's death, evidenced in numerous journal entries by his officers at the time, bears little in common with the drama portrayed in the paintings or the pantomime. Cook had made a major tactical error in attempting to kidnap the Hawaiian king and, outnumbered, paid a fatal price.
Through a decolonial lens, the truth of Cook's disingenuous ploy in Hawaii, and of its elevation to heroic proportion by Webber and Zoffany, profoundly refigures Webber's drawing of Cook's meeting with Tasmanian Aboriginal people on Bruny Island in 1777. Rather than being an unfinished picture of peaceful generosity, it becomes a nascent symbol of self-serving imperial power in a highly contested space. The publication of European Vision and the South Pacific played a critical role in enabling such post-colonial revision, and Smith well understood the implications of his analysis, of reading 'archives, and their inherited methods, against the grain'.
Following the recent 250th anniversary of Cook's landing in Australia, we are conscious that there are various ways of remembering this historic event; the publication of this third edition is therefore timely. Not only is this work a significant text for understanding the world in which we live, it critically engages with the humanities, colonial histories and cultural relativism that reverberate within the contemporary phenomenon of globalisation. It is why in this edition Smith's text has been left intact and not furnished with revisional interventions or critiques. Indeed, European Vision and the South Pacific retains a profound and continuing relevance for and influence on scholars-especially Indigenous scholars-engaged in the decolonisation of histories of the South Pacific. Ian Mclean states that Smith's worldview was 'not just global in a spatial sense it also took in the centuries indeed millennia of human culture'.
In today's world, the complexities of territorialisation are as fraught and disputed as they were in the Georgian age of empire, when subjugation, rejection and erasure of the Other were as tragic as the current treatment of displaced, stateless refugees and the disavowal of First Nations' human rights.
Smith believed that cultural imperialism was and is about inequality and that the contemporary pursuit of power entrenched in geopolitical transactions remains largely unchanged from its historical antecedents. His investigation of art, science and imperialism not only explored the conditions of frontier contact, it opened up the dialogue on decolonisation, allowing us "to think beyond or after it". Tim Barringer states that 'Art history is never innocent ... indeed, if art history is not a radical practice, a site of dissent, a provocation, it is worthless'. Understanding the agencies that thrust cultural vectors together is paramount, as too is the way the past shapes the future. The republication of European Vision and the South Pacific is an essential part of this discourse.
