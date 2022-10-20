As the sun sets on a brilliant career, champion jockey Damien Oliver goes to Moonee Valley on Saturday looking to add a third Cox Plate to his unrivalled riding record.
Oliver, 50, who won the $5 million group one Australasian weight-for-age championship on Dane Ripper in 1997 before winning in 2001 on Northerly has been booked to ride the Chris Waller-trained El Bodegon in Saturday's $5 million Cox Plate.
"It's fair to say that I'm in the last quarter of my career," Oliver told ACM Racing. "It's been a few years since I've won a Cox Plate but I reckon I've got a good chance on El Bodegon.
"The Cox Plate is one of the great races on the racing calendar. It's always won by the best horses and all the jockeys want to win it. It's like all the feature races they are very tough and hard to win. They never give them away.
"There's no quarter given between jockeys in Cox Plates. I would be over the moon if I could win another one as I'm in the twilight years of my career. I rate El Bodegon as one of my best chances to win the Cox Plate in recent years."
Oliver was lucky to pick up the ride on El Bodegon after top jockey Hugh Bowman knocked back the mount on the lightly-raced import.
"El Bodegon has very, very good international form. He makes his Australian debut with three wins and five placings from nine overseas starts under his belt. It's an impressive record. All his form has been in good races.
"It's sometimes difficult to match the international form up to our form but in El Bodegon's case it's very strong."
The passionate West Coast Eagles AFL fan has been impressed with El Bodegon's trackwork in the lead up to the 2040-metre contest.
"El Bodegon is not a very big horse - matter of fact you would call him a small horse," Oliver said. "I would say he only weighs about 420kgs which isn't very heavy for a horse but he appears to have a good motor.
"I rode him at trackwork around the Valley on Tuesday morning and his work was very good. He wasn't there to set any records. He just worked very well. It was the second time I've ridden him in trackwork at the Valley and he was better the second time than the first so I'm thinking he'll be even better come race time on Saturday. He's got a lovely action and just felt really good underneath me."
Oliver, who has ridden 127 group one winners, is not worried drawing barrier eight on El Bodegon in the 12 horse field.
"There's a bit of early speed in the field," he said. "We'll just sit behind and see how the cards fall before making any moves. It's a very good Cox Plate field - always is. I think Anamoe looks the one to beat.
"He's got an outstanding record. Anamoe hasn't done much wrong in his career winning 10 races. He's got wonderful form going into this year's Cox Plate. He ran second last year and you could say he was a shade unlucky and he appears to be going better this year at this stage then last year.
"The form from the Caulfield Stakes looks a good form guide leading into the Cox Plate. There's a few horses apart from Anamoe in that race that will be competitive on Saturday while El Bodegon is the wild card. He may be one just out of the box - we'll just have to wait and see."
Oliver and Waller are no strangers to winning big group one races together. They teamed up to win the 2009 All Aged Stakes with Danleigh and the 2014 VRC Derby with Preferment. Waller has confirmed Oliver as the jockey for last Saturday's Caulfield Cup winner Durston in the $8 million Melbourne Cup next month.
"I haven't ridden much for Chris in the feature races but this year he's given me two excellent rides with El Bodegon in the Cox Plate and Durston in the Melbourne Cup," he said.
"Chris is a champion trainer. His record is outstanding. I, like plenty of other people, was very impressed with the win by Durston in the Caulfield Cup. He hit the line strongly over the concluding stages and by all indications you think he would run out a strong two miles at the end of the Melbourne Cup.
"With a bit of luck who knows Chris and I may have another two group one winners together by the end of the Melbourne Spring Carnival."
Bet 365 rates El Bodegon an $8 hope to win the Cox Plate while Durston is a $15 chance of giving Oliver his fourth win in the race that stops a nation. Oliver's Melbourne Cup winners are Doriemus in 1995, Media Puzzle in 2002 and Fiorente in 2013.
