The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'One of my best chances': Jockey Damien Oliver to ride Chris Waller's El Bodegon in the Cox Plate

By Tim Auld
October 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Oliver will ride the Chris Waller-trained El Bodegon in the Cox Plate. Picture Getty Images

As the sun sets on a brilliant career, champion jockey Damien Oliver goes to Moonee Valley on Saturday looking to add a third Cox Plate to his unrivalled riding record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.