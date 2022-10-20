The Canberra Times
Kim Beazley replaces Dr Brendan Nelson on Australian War Memorial council

By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
Former Labor leader Kim Beazley will join the Australian War Memorial council, the government has announced.

