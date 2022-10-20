Former Labor leader Kim Beazley will join the Australian War Memorial council, the government has announced.
Mr Beazley will replace council chair Dr Brendan Nelson for three years as he leaves Australia to head up Boeing International in London.
After Dr Nelson leaves in November, the council will elect the third chairperson to run the memorial in less than 12 months.
Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said Mr Beazley had a lifelong passion for the military.
He was defence minister from 1984 to 1990, earning him the nickname "Bomber Beazley".
Mr Beazley will join the war memorial at a tumultuous time.
The budget of the site's controversial expansion has blown-out, with the Coalition government granting an extra $50 million for the revamp in 2022.
The war memorial council also recently announced it would increase its displays on frontier wars - conflict between Europeans and Indigenous Australians during colonisation.
Mr Beazley appeared to support the move, The West Australian reported.
"Most of what I'd have to say about that I would confine to the council, but I think that the current chairman [Dr Nelson] made a very good presentation on that," Mr Beazley reportedly said.
Mr Abbott welcomed Mr Beazley's appointment.
"[He brings] a deep understanding of the special contribution our veterans have made to the nation, developed over his lifelong commitment to Australia and the Defence Force," he said.
The council has 13 members, including former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott, which meet up four times a year.
In the first meeting after Dr Nelson leaves, the council will elect a new chairperson, with Mr Beazley a likely contender.
Dr Nelson was appointed as chair in April 2022, succeeding Kerry Stokes who run the council for more than six years.
There has been a recent push for veterans to make up most of the council.
The heads of the navy, army and air force are ex-officio members, while four others have served.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
