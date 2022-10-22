The Canberra Times
Ask Fuzzy: Solar panels reflect light and heat. Do they increase global warming and contribute to increased local temperatures?

By Professor Andrew Blakers, Anu
October 22 2022 - 6:30pm
The local heating produced by a solar farm is immeasurably small. Picture Shutterstock

By 2030, more than three quarters of our electricity will come from solar panels and wind turbines. Most of our remaining fossil fuel power stations will close during the 2020s, eliminating one third of our greenhouse gas emissions.

