Young Australian actor Adelaide Kane (Neighbours) stars as Mary. In this one, Megan Follows is Catherine de'Medici who was in fact Mary's mother-in-law. Mary marries Francis II, heir to the French throne, at 16, and has all sorts of troubles with her in-laws. This series is full of sex, on castle stairways, in the woods, on big, regal four poster beds. Not so much Mary, but her ladies in waiting, who were known (in real life too) as the four Marys. Here they are gorgeous, lithe young things, another Australian Caitlin Stasey, who is also a Neighbours alumni, is the sexiest of them all, a mistress to the king. They flounce about in corsets and ringlets with heaving bosoms and tiny waists.