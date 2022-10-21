I interviewed historical fiction author Natasha Lester the other day - you'll have to stay tuned to read that story about her new book, The Three Lives of Alix St Pierre, in a couple of weeks - and the interview got around to the discussion about how history is usually about old white men, written by old white men.
We don't often hear the stories of women, particular everyday women. What were their lives like, how much have things changed, how distressingly little things have changed, were they thinking about the same things we are: family, love, surviving, getting dinner on the table, what to wear?
I'd had a similar discussion with Philippa Gregory recently, too. (Look at me name-dropping, look at me falling behind in actually getting things written and published...)
Not that I'm a fan of historical fiction but I'm fascinated by a woman's place in it. Which is why I've become obsessed with a couple of television series I've stumbled upon.
Stan's The Serpent Queen is a fascinating series about the life of Catherine de'Medici, the 16th-century French Queen. Portrayed by Academy Award-nominated actor Samantha Morton, this show is sharp and violent and sexy and so completely engrossing I am flummoxed.
I find myself deep-diving into historical facts at every opportunity. Was she really married at 14? Yes! Did she have to share her husband Henri with a mistress who was 20 years older than him? Yes! Did she really dabble in magic and fortune-telling? Yes!
All of a sudden I am absorbed by history. So much so that I can't help myself. It's ridiculous having to wait a full week for a new episode!
So in between I've found Reign. It's about Mary Queen of Scots. Always one of my favourite women of history. This series, also on Stan, is kind of like The Serpent Queen, there's a crossover of many historical figures. But the difference is there's a dash of Gossip Girl and the soundtrack of Bridgerton. It's kind of ridiculous but I'm loving it.
Young Australian actor Adelaide Kane (Neighbours) stars as Mary. In this one, Megan Follows is Catherine de'Medici who was in fact Mary's mother-in-law. Mary marries Francis II, heir to the French throne, at 16, and has all sorts of troubles with her in-laws. This series is full of sex, on castle stairways, in the woods, on big, regal four poster beds. Not so much Mary, but her ladies in waiting, who were known (in real life too) as the four Marys. Here they are gorgeous, lithe young things, another Australian Caitlin Stasey, who is also a Neighbours alumni, is the sexiest of them all, a mistress to the king. They flounce about in corsets and ringlets with heaving bosoms and tiny waists.
I'm only up to season one, set in France. Mary's husband is about to die soon (no spoiler if you know your history) and she's sent back to Scotland for more adventures and seasons to come.
Watching it has made me wonder where I might fit in, if I were to head back in time to the royal courts of the 16th century. I've interviewed Angela Levin, the biographer of Queen Consort Camilla, too - yes, you'll also have to wait to read that one - so all things royal are coursing through my blood at the moment.
I would never have been borne into lineage, I would never have been a queen. Perhaps I would make a good lady-in-waiting. Loyal to my lady, a steady ear for her to consult, discrete yet forceful at the same time. Speaking of discrete, would I have been a good mistress?
Diane de Poitiers is the older mistress of Catherine's husband. History purports they became lovers when she was 35 and Henri only 15. (In Reign there's a bastard child, but not in The Serpent Queen, nor the history books). She wrote many of the king's letters, which were often jointly signed HenriDiane, she was in charge of the education of his children, and they remained loyal companions for decades. But such is the life of the mistress that despite the king calling out for her on his deathbed, Catherine refused her entry.
Camilla, too, must be something of a role model for mistresses. She played a good long game, but didn't hang around waiting for Charles, going about her own life, her own way. Levin's book paints a different picture of the woman scorned for breaking up the fairytale marriage of Charles and Diana.
Fairytales ... perhaps that is all my turn to history is about. A way to escape the drudgery of 2022, of everyday life. For a couple of hours a week I am a member of the royal court, a woman with wit and grace and a heaving bosom, perhaps a mistress to a powerful man. A queen in many ways.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.