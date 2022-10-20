Bede says, "The world is on 1 degree of warming now and if I look about, I think they may have a point. If we hit +1.5C within 10 years (yep, 2030 - apparently 60 per cent probability, from memory) and +2C a few years later (hockey-stick...), then what will the weather look like? Monikers like 'once in a century' for floods and fires will be exceeded every year. This is the new normal, but only until it gets a lot worse. Next year. Then the first-borns, etc. It's up to each of us to do our darnedest in every possible way to stop this spiral into extinction of our fellow humans, not to mention many other species. (The locusts will be fine.)"