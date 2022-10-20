Composite decking and why it's better for your home

Trex is a wood-plastic composite decking, made from 95% recycled materials. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Trex

We Australians are known for our outdoor enthusiasm, and our keenness to enjoy the beautiful natural environment, even when we're in the comfort of our own homes. It's the reason why we put so much effort into creating homes that celebrate the great outdoors, and the reason why a good deck is so important to us.

Luckily for us, there's an innovative decking option that looks beautiful, but is more durable than standard timber decking, providing a convenient alternative with longevity, designed to withstand the Australian climate.

Trex is a wood-plastic composite (WPC) decking, made from 95% recycled materials, including a mix of wood scrap combined with polyethylene plastic film.

It's quickly becoming the decking material of choice for homeowners wanting to create their own outdoor oasis. And with the low maintenance convenience Trex provides, paired with incredible realism, it's not hard to see why.

Rod Schiefelbein, Trex Australian market manager, says that Trex composite decking is aesthetically appealing but also practical.

"Wood-plastic composite decking, like Trex, benefits from the best attributes of both materials with the plastic providing resistance to rot and insects, while the wood gives the product density and a more natural appeal," said Rod.

"When it comes to aesthetics, WPC boards are typically more visually appealing than their PVC counterparts, which tend to have a more 'plasticky' look and feel.

"Trex decking also offers a variety of colour options for incredible design flexibility to suit the style of any home."

An occasional soap and water clean is all that is needed to keep a Trex deck looking brand new. Picture supplied

Trex decking is beautiful and practical, but the real magic is in the super low maintenance requirements. Timber decking requires sanding, staining and painting to keep it looking fresh, but not Trex. Merely an occasional soap and water clean is all that is needed to keep a Trex deck looking brand new for years to come.

The company is revolutionising the way homeowners renovate, using clever engineering to create a material that serves purposes on all fronts - durability, aesthetic appeal and environmental responsibility.

"Across demographics, today's homeowners want outdoor spaces with style, functionality and comfort that rival their homes' interior spaces," said Rod.

"High-performance composite decking like Trex plays a major role in this shift, delivering a weather-resistant deck surface with aesthetics that evoke the look of natural timber flooring.

"And, Trex offers decking options at all price points so anyone can have the outdoor living space of their dreams, no matter their budget or backyard space."

Trex boards are made with at least 95% recycled and reclaimed materials. Picture supplied

Better for your home, and the planet

Even more importantly, Trex is considered an eco-friendlier option to other decking materials due to its manufacturing process, maintenance requirements and hardiness.

Their WPC boards are made with at least 95% recycled and reclaimed materials that would otherwise be discarded to landfill, and Rod is proud of their efforts.

"In 2021 alone, Trex diverted more than 450,000 metric tonnes of polyethylene film and wood scrap from ending up in landfill or incinerators," said Rod.

Their sustainability mission is all-encompassing and extends into every facet of the manufacturing process, making it a planet-friendly choice in every sense of the word.

"Trex composite decking avoids many of the resource-intensive production and maintenance aspects associated with timber decking.

"Its proprietary protective shell enhances long-term resistance to fading, staining, mould and scratching, as well as rot and insect infestation, without the need for chemical treatment. Trex also cleans up simply and sustainably with just soap and water.

"Timber decking, on the other hand, contributes to deforestation, is chemically treated in the production process and must continue to be chemically treated year after year in order to maintain its performance and aesthetics, making the so-called natural material a threat to nature," said Rod.

Trex has been touted as the decking material of choice for many high-profile experts in the industry, including Shannon Vos, interior architect and winner of The Block Glasshouse, and renovation expert, Naomi Findlay.

After 30 years of developing the decking alternative, and redesigning the outdoor improvement space while they were at it, Trex is now the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance composite decking, distributing globally.

For more information on Trex, or to get started on your own outdoor haven, visit their website https://au.trex.com/