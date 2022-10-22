Out on the road with the elves and EVs

That very day, anxious to fill the pothole of my shame at my ignorance of Ernaux with the asphalt of knowledge (I use this imagery advisedly, knowing that for Canberrans potholes are for the moment the most important issue in your narrow, bourgeois lives) I began and finished two of Ernaux's smaller books. I have since moved on to others, quite seeing why the Nobel committee has chosen to celebrate her for what it calls "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory".