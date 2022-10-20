The vulnerable and the elderly should have access to more jabs

Unfortunately, Michelle Fitzgerald (Letters, October 17), you are now vulnerable to COVID since it is six months since you had your fourth vaccination.
I speak from experience. Like you, I am over 70 years, had my fourth vaccination in March and requested a fifth from my GP in July with the same negative answer.
On September 5 I went to a book club meeting of about 20 people and, along with seven other attendees, came away with COVID. It took me three weeks to stop incessant coughing and to feel welI enough to venture out again. My fatigue continues.
It seems irrational to me that no further vaccinations have been approved. It is also increasing the burden on our hospital and health workers.
Under Coalition governments, senior Prime Minister and Cabinet officials seemed to keep busy by genuflecting, cleaning up messes, and practising sidestepping for Senate Estimates, especially when their previous departmental head set the tone by sweeping troublesome issues out of public sight and into the bottom drawer for as long as possible.
Many ACT voters went to the ballot box this year hoping for a gargantuan APS regeneration, having tired of the speeches and directions issued by the previous PM and his ineffectual minister for the APS, and now former MP, Ben Morton.
These utterances usually grated and mainly served to squash the APS further back into the box created for money shovelling, implementing consultants' recommendations, and keeping "quiet Australians" on side and content.
Both the public interest and the public purse do deserve explanations and updates from the current minister for the APS and the new PM&C head about how the public service is pursuing and applying strong values and leadership ("Soft approach to fixing leadership won't work", October 15).
Unfortunately, many staff at all levels across the APS would have had little or no experience of working with pride and energy in a strongly accountable, transparent, and reformist environment.
How well the current gaps and deficiencies in skills, knowledge, and experience will be addressed is anybody's guess now.
The decision by our Foreign Minister to reverse Australia's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital is deeply disappointing and vastly counterproductive to achieving the government's objective of a two-state solution.
Every other sovereign country is allowed to determine the location of its capital.
Israel should be treated no differently. It is also disappointing that she lacked the sensitivity and understanding not to make the decision during Sukkot and Simhat Torah, when the Jewish people celebrate their special connection to Jerusalem.
Senator Wong's decision clearly demonstrates that she has little or no grasp on what signals that sends to the Jewish community in Australia, to Israel and the Palestinians.
She obviously has no idea a) of the Hamas charter which denies the legitimate existence of a Jewish State on even a square meter of land and b) of Fatah's ambition to occupy the land "from the river to the sea".
If her logic is followed through then Australia should be returned to the Aborigines and Canberra abolished as Australia's capital until the land rights question is settled. No? And we are talking here about less than 250 years of history.
If the Prime Minister agrees with Senator Wong, and apparently he does, it shows that both have little grounding in common sense and are apparently unable to distinguish right from wrong.
The government's decision to withdraw recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital is morally wrong and counterproductive. Israel should have the same right as any other state to decide its own capital.
Penny Wong says it's a final-status matter, but West Jerusalem will remain part of Israel in any final status agreement.
The reason there is no peace is that the Palestinians first refused to accept offers of a state, and since 2014 have refused to even negotiate. Israel's right to declare its own capital shouldn't be hostage to Palestinian recalcitrance.
And by making this decision, our government simply encourages the Palestinian refusal to engage, rather than encouraging the compromises needed for peace.
I was astonished to read the letter headed "America's proxy war" (Letters, October 19) referring to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The determination of some to turn reality on its head is truly remarkable. It is true that the US, and many other countries, are providing support to Ukraine in its resistance to Russia's massive land grab. To turn one's back on Ukraine in its present peril would be unconscionable.
That does not, in any sense, make Ukraine a "puppet' of the US or any other nation. Ukraine is run by a democratically elected government, which clearly has the overwhelming support of the Ukrainian people in the defence of its territory.
Ukraine did not invade Russia or threaten to do so. No flood of disinformation can make it otherwise.
Pauline Hanson can't get her head around the fact that Australia has always been multilingual, multicultural and multicoloured, and that this diversity preceded the arrival of white people in 1788.
Jack Waterford's claim that my government undermined watchdog agencies through "conscious starving of resources" is completely without merit ("Katy Gallagher's vague ideas and clichés won't fix the public service", canberratimes.com.au, October 15).
For example, between 2007 and 2010, government funding for the Australian National Audit Office rose by 12 per cent, while funding for the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity was doubled.
At the same time, we overhauled Freedom of Information laws by establishing the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, reducing processing fees, introducing online disclosure logs and abolishing the power of ministers to issue "conclusive certificates" shielding records from the public.
Other integrity reforms, such as banning foreign donations, were blocked by Coalition senators.
I appreciate that, after a decade of Liberal scaremongering about Labor profligacy, some public servants were disappointed that we kept a tight check on spending.
But this was so we could invest in programs such as the single biggest investment in social housing, the modernisation of nationwide school infrastructure, and starting construction on a full-fibre National Broadband Network.
I still believe those were the right decisions for the country's future.
Dr Mackenzie (Letters, October 12, "Putin must go") appears to advocate regime change in the usual manner by "the West".
That seldom works out well. Consider the "improvements" that followed the assassinations or removal of leaders in countries such as Iran (elected leader Mohammad Mosaddegh, 1953); Chile (overthrow of elected Salvador Allende, 1973); Libya (dictator Muammar Gaddafi, 1986-2011); Iraq (dictator Saddam Hussein, 2003) and Afghanistan (terrorist Osama Bin Laden) and so-on.
Jens Stoltenberg, the CEO of NATO, opened a Pandora's Box when he invited Ukraine to join NATO on the condition it made some improvements to corruption.
It will take more than a fix on Putin to put the lid back on the box.
In the meantime the arms makers will be pleased.
It is indeed "a disgrace that in present day Australia there are children and families stranded without any formal early learning options".
However, while Jay Weatherill ("A welcome start to early childhood reform in the regions", CT October 18, p16) may welcome the federal government's plan to reform early learning and childcare, the real reform that will be essential in the long term for the effective early education of our children has been overlooked.
If our youngsters are to receive the early childhood education that is now known to be so important for their future development this entire segment of the bureaucracy must be moved from "welfare" to "education" where it can be properly integrated into the education system where it truly belongs.
The sooner this long overdue move is made the better it will be for all of our children.
Doug Hurst proposes we listen to fossil fuel giant Chevron's boss Mike Worth who, as an "expert" on energy policy, claims fossil fuel "runs the world" and still will "20 years from now" (Letters, October 19). I'd prefer to take advice from a range of scientific and economic experts whose opinions impart a little less bias.
The Australian "Diamonds" netball team should be proud to be sponsored by Gina Rinehart. Mines (and factories) are the jewels underpinning global civilisation.
In retaliation for the Labor government's re-recognition of Tel Aviv as Israel's capital, the Knesset could threaten to cease using forged Australian passports in Mossad's covert assassination projects.
The hospital program, housing program, homelessness program, Coppins Crossing bridge program, footpath and road mending program are all deplorably behind schedule. The government should put the tram on hold until it has the important matters sorted out. An independent look at the business case for stage 2 would not come amiss either.
Rod Matthews (Letters, October 17) correctly reminds us it was the "second peoples" who built modern Australia. What he didn't say is that they built it in their own image with complete disregard for first nations people and the environment.
The ACT government apparently has energy and money to burn: street lights in our part of the world have been on 24/7 for more than a month now.
Rod Matthews (Letters, October 13) says, "we're being purified by self-appointed arbiters of correct opinions and behaviours". I presume he means the leaders of those "churches" that decide who's a sinner and who is not?
I attended the protest rally outside the Iranian embassy. There were about 100 protestors chanting slogans against Khomeini and others and calling for democracy, freedom, and women's rights. I hope they succeed, but by acting with with wisdom to avoid a civil war. It isn't easy to create democracy in a country which has never known it.
Doesn't Doug Hurst (Letters, October 19) realise the Chevron boss has a vested interested in promoting fossil fuels for years to come? I would call him a capitalist, not a genius.
I can't believe some British conservatives are talking about rehabilitating Boris after giving Truss just weeks to prove herself in the middle of a crisis. A woman being held to a higher standard?
