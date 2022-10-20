Times Past: October 21, 1926

On this day in 1926, it was announced that Canberra would have their first [permanent] bank built in the city by January 1927.
Building had commenced in the second subdivision of the Civic Centre. The bank that would be established would be the Queensland National Bank Ltd. The building would be ready to be occupied in the following year.
The lease purchase of the land was by a Dr Finley for £3000 which had frontage of 20 feet facing the city circuit. Dr Finley gave his lease to the Queensland National Bank Ltd who had also secured a site in South Ainslie.
There were already banks operating in the city but there had not been a permanent establishment that was purpose built.
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia was in a temporary building in Acton and the Bank of New South Wales was in a building near the Eastlake shopping center.
These two banks were in line to have their permanent buildings established in the city in the coming weeks.
The commencement of building for the Queensland National Bank Ltd was described as rapid. The foundations were laid in a week, with walls being put up in quick succession for the first floor construction to start.
