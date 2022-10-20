The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 21, 1926

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 20 2022 - 1:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on October 21, 1926.

On this day in 1926, it was announced that Canberra would have their first [permanent] bank built in the city by January 1927.

