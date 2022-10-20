A Bruce woman has beaten the odds to become the lucky winner of $100,000 in Wednesday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The Canberra resident plans to put her winnings to use by making some home improvements and taking a holiday.
Speaking with an official from thelott.com, the winning woman admitted she was initially reluctant to answer her phone because she didn't recognise the number.
The Bruce resident said she was "completely gobsmacked" when she heard the good news.
"I think this is going to be a real life changer for me. It still hasn't sunk in yet.
"I think I might go out to dinner with the people I love to celebrate. Might be time for a new car and a holiday."
The woman's winning entry of five random numbers was purchased online at thelott.com.
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $1 million for draw 1597, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $32.65 million for draw 10723.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
