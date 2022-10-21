Times Past: October 22, 1982

The growing Canberra community's need to shop outside regular hours was raised in Parliament and was reported on this day in 1982.
The day and hours in question were Saturday trading, along with a possible extension of Sunday trading hours.
The Parliamentary Joint Committee tabled a report that had recommendations for the current trading hours legislation, saying the Trading Hours Ordinance 1962 should be repealed and replaced by an ordinance that would permit the sale "of all goods in the ACT at any time", with the exception major retailers may not open on Sundays.
The definition of "major retailers" was retailers employing 100 or more staff. There was some push back, with the concern from Mrs Kelly (Labor, ACT) and others that the major retailers were the pacesetters for the industry, leaving the smaller retailers and businesses little option but to open and trade.
The recommendations were welcomed by a manager of one of the largest retailers in Canberra at the time - Murray French - who said "Saturday afternoon trading is a necessity". He went on to add he believed it would be unlikely major stores would close on quieter trading days.
