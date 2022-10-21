The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 22, 1982

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 21 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1982.

The growing Canberra community's need to shop outside regular hours was raised in Parliament and was reported on this day in 1982.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.