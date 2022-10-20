The Capitals will hope to emulate the approach of the Opals at the World Cup when their WNBL season begins in two weeks.
With some fresh faces recruited in the off-season, as well as a new coach in Kristen Veal, the Capitals' priority in readiness for their 2022-23 campaign has been getting their squad to gel.
That's where the Opals' bronze medal-winning performance at the World Cup comes in.
"That whole World Cup was so inspiring," Brittany Smart said upon the announcement of a partnership between the Capitals and BSmart Basketball to host clinics for Canberrans.
"To see the Opals figure things out, dig through it with pressure and lots of eyes on them.
"The hardest thing is to make in-game adjustments. They made all these adjustments, played and gelled within a week-and-a-half which is very impressive.
"We're trying to do that over six months."
Smart was enthusiastic about what the Capitals can deliver this season, after promising trial matches.
She has been especially impressed by Veal before their opener against Bendigo on November 4 at home.
"My first pre-season was the hub - which was three weeks - last year we had returning players and some new players, but we knew our style," the guard said.
"Here it is a new system that everyone is having to learn but at the same time it doesn't feel like learning because Vealy has done a good job of picking a system and style that suits us."
As a senior player, Smart has also embraced the role in helping implement Veal's vision.
"Having known Vealy for a while, having played with her and she's been my assistant coach before, I can bridge the gap between the coaching and players group," the 37-year-old said.
"But just as an old dog can learn new tricks too, the young ones are teaching me everyday."
