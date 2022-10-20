Vinnies, Dirty Jane's and Argyle Housing collaborate on the Good Works Garden

It's a garden developed from a paddock that's in a carpark - and will benefit the local community.
The Good Works Garden is a collaboration between Dirty Jane's, Argyle Housing and. St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn. The name reflects the Vinnies' mission to do good works.
The garden was developed from a paddock at the back of Dirty Jane's in Fyshwick and now sits in its carpark, easily accessible to the volunteers and other community members who will tend to it and take nourishment from it.
The Good Works Garden will include projects for residents of housing run by Argyle Housing and Vinnies and be a community resource to be enjoyed by people of all ages.
Fresh produce from the garden will also be used by Vinnies Blue Door, which provides nutritious meals to those who need it throughout the year.
Dirty Jane's owner Jane Crawley said she hoped the garden would represent "love, generosity of spirit and bringing the community together".
She loved that a piece of dirt from the "long paddock" would inspire positivity for a community.
Ms Crawley made special mention of the Bowral Men's Shed for making the fences and said Dirty Jane's looked forward to providing lots of cups of tea to the volunteers working on the garden.
As part of the proceedings yesterday, a plaque for a community tree program next to the garden was also unveiled by Canberra MP Alicia Payne and Argyle Housing CEO Carolyn Doherty.
The 10 Japanese maples, trained to eventually provide a canopy, were funded by the Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee program to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.
Federal grants of between $2000 and $20,000 were distributed throughout Australia funding for community-based tree planting events.
The trees at Dirty Jane's would provide shade for the garden's volunteers.
Ms Payne said the community tree program took on greater significance since the Queen's death last month and was also now a way to remember the late monarch and her life of service.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
