The Canberra Times

Modern moves in the country | Trending

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
October 21 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Combining muted colours, timer and texture help to create the perfect modern country sanctuary. Picture from Beaumonts Tiles

Deck out your rural retreat with a chic blend of texture, pattern and a soft colour palette.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Group features and special publications journalist

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.