Modern moves in the country | Trending

Deck out your rural retreat with a chic blend of texture, pattern and a soft colour palette.
Glow Hawthorn fire pit, $399. Perfect for taking the chill out of outdoor entertaining all year round. furnitureok.com.au
Adairs x Kimmy Hogan mixed timber coasters (pack of 4), $39.99. This collaboration uses a colour combination that's the perfect palette for modern country style. adairs.com.au
Stand mixer, $1099. Incorporating copper into your kitchen decor always looks chic, while green hues remain on trend. kitchenaid.com.au
Kids chambray breakfast cushion, $29.99. Layer your sheets, quilt covers and throw pillows in a variety of patterns and textures. dri-glo.com
Mullerton butternut throw, $199.99. Add a stripe here and some fringing there for effortless country chic. sheridan.com.au
Paisley scented hanging sachets, $19.95. Hang scented sachets in your wardrobe for a delightful and delicate aroma. sussan.com.au
Modern Country by Caroline Clifton-Mogg, $59.99. Be inspired by this collection of rural retreats, situated from the mountains to the sea. amazon.com
Kalise reclaimed timber four-poster bed, from $2124. Sustainable and upcycled timber are essential in any modern country home. earlysettler.com.au
Beige Gingham quilt cover, from $250. Good old gingham has stood the test of time - in 2022, pair it with rattan and pops of a complementary colour. ilovelinen.com.au
Richmond Deluxe induction range cooker, $POA. A range loved for its country chic aesthetic, it's a must-have for rural homes and retreats. Available at Harvey Norman stores.
Majorca Victorian Star tile, $49.95 per square metre. Whether it's aged timber boards or classic ceramic tiles, you can now recreate the charm of yesteryear, with the ease of 21st century technology. beaumont-tiles.com.au
Wildlife Garden red deer wall hook, $39.90. Introduce nods to flora and fauna in unique or quirky ways. thedesigngiftshop.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.