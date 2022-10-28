Second-hand booksellers fear people entering their shop with encyclopaedias for sale. The internet, with its vast array of reference sources, especially Wikipedia, has completely devastated the market for print encyclopaedias. Yet, for most of the 20th century, encyclopaedias were a licence to print money, with travelling encyclopedia salesmen, purporting to bring wisdom to a household, a regular feature in many countries, especially America.
Observer journalist and author Simon Garfield recounts in his introduction, his experiences in buying encyclopaedias on the internet, including a complete set of the 1997 Britannica for 1p from "Cambridgebaglady".
The Encyclopdia Britannica, first published in 1768 in Edinburgh by "A Society of Gentlemen in Scotland", is the oldest English-language general encyclopaedia. Simon Garfield quotes Ford Madox Ford that he used the volumes of the Britannica "as a trouser press" and any "house that was without it was to be pitied".
Garfield has not written a comprehensive encyclopaedia of encyclopaedias, rather a survey of selected encyclopedias that he deems the "most significant or interesting, or indicative of a turning point in how we view the world . . .within the framework of western knowledge building". He sees his book as much "about the value of considered learning as it is about encyclopedias themselves".
Garfield's textual approach is A - Z, like an encyclopaedia. His eclectic subject headings, such as "Information Overload", "Little Women" and "Sexuality: a Diversion", allow him to range widely over the history of encyclopedias, covering how topics like sexuality, race, politics and technology were treated, noting the many errors and prejudice within them.
The early encyclopedias certainly had a gender bias. The first Encyclopdia Britannica defined "woman" as "the female of man. See Homo".
Garfield is a fan of Wikipedia, which, despite its critics, today has more than 500 million page views per day, 1 billion unique visitors each month and a total of more than 54 million articles in around 270 languages. Britannica itself, after many twists and turns in the digital era, now has a varied and colourful website delivering a wide variety of offerings.
Garfield concludes his entertaining and informative book with the view that, despite the commercial demise of the print encyclopedias, "A fine encyclopaedia will stand you in good stead like an old wristwatch: its timing may be out, and sometimes it may not work at all, but its mechanics will always intrigue".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.