We're seated in the bar area, one of my favourite spaces in Canberra, with its eclectic collection of chairs, stools and tables. I wonder why we're not in the dining room and then I remember it's a Tuesday night. The main room is open Thursday to Saturday, but tonight everyone seems happy with the move. It's busy too, a little noisy. At times it's hard to hear what the waiters are telling us about the dishes, some of them might need to talk a little louder, but my daughter, who works in hospitality herself, knows first hand that unless service is terribly poor it's best to cut everyone a little slack in this post-COVID world.