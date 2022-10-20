The Bureau of Meteorology has backflipped on media rules after a controversial $220,000 rebrand.
On Tuesday, the agency told media outlets it was no longer to be called BOM or the weather bureau, but referred to simply as "the Bureau".
However on Thursday, the weather bureau said Australians can refer to it "any way they wish".
"The community is welcome to refer to the Bureau in any way they wish, including referring to us as the 'BoM,'" a spokesperson said in a statement.
"It is up to individual media outlets to determine their style guidelines."
The office of Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said they did not request the change.
The rebranding project cost the government $220,296.
Creative firm Era-Co was to deliver a logo and visual style for $118,177, while communications firm the C-Word charged $69,300 for communication and implementation support.
The weather bureau spent an additional $32,819 on pull-up banners and other costs.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the announcement, made amid severe flooding in many parts of Australia, was "ridiculous".
READ MORE:
"The Bureau of Meteorology, the BOM - Australians will make up their own minds about what they call it," she said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The rebrand commenced under the previous government for reasons I don't quite understand."
The opposition's environment spokesperson Jonathan Duniam said Ms Plibersek was "lazily blame-shifting".
"Regardless of who made the decision and when they made it, she is now the minister in charge of this agency," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.