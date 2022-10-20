Girls Are Ready is exactly that - provided Mother Nature allows the meeting at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park on Friday to go ahead.
The Joe Cleary-trained six-year-old will have her second attempt at running at Canberra in two weeks.
She was meant to run in the Tony Campbell Memorial Cup, but the meeting was abandoned due to the rain.
Now she's aiming for The Federal (1600 metres), but the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted 20-30 millimetres of rain to fall on Friday.
The track's improved to a soft5, but that could change by the time the first race jumps.
After Canberra's cancellation a fortnight ago, Girls Are Ready finished eighth at Kembla Grange last Thursday as Cleary looked for places to get her a run.
He's aiming her towards the $500,000 Little Dance (1600m) at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day, then the Hair of the Dog Cup (1800m) at Gundagai on November 12 and the Queanbeyan Cup (2000m) on November 20.
"She's definitely racing [at Canberra] if they're on," Cleary said.
"She ran poorly at Kembla Grange because it was only 1200m on a gluey track.
"She races good at Canberra, the 1600m will suit her, [jockey] Jess Taylor rides her well so we tick a few boxes there.
"Because we missed the Tony Campbell Cup my hand was forced to take her somewhere so that's why I took her to Kembla.
"But I really need her to get around [on Friday].
"She's still in the Little Dance on Melbourne Cup Day, she'll hopefully go there, then there's the Hair of the Dog at Gundagai and the Queanbeyan Cup will be her last start."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
