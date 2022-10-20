Don't forget the first Canberra Kinetic Sculpture Race on Saturday

Don't miss the "glorious spectacle" of the first Canberra Kinetic Sculpture Race which is on Saturday.
Human-powered, amphibious, art sculptures parading from Haig Park to Lake Burley Griffin.
In Haig park they will be judged in art and pageantry. In Glebe Park they will compete in speed. At the lake, they'll traverse the sand to enter the water ... will they sink or will they float?
It all starts at Haig Park at 10am on Saturday.
The parade down Lonsdale Street will start at noon.
The racing and festivities will be at Glebe Park at 1pm.
And the races over sand and water will be at the Carillon on Lake Burley Griffin from 3pm.
