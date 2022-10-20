Right now at Lake Eucumbene, you can almost watch the water rise before your eyes.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the lake rose above the 50 per cent capacity mark for the first time in years.
By the time you read this, it will be on its way to 60 per cent full.
Flooded bays and inlets are being invaded by hungry trout, mostly browns that move in as the sun dips below the horizon.
They're suckers for a worm or Powerbait on a lightly-weighted rig.
You don't even need to bring your own bait - worms are being flushed out of their homes at such a rate that they can be found in the shallows in reasonable numbers.
You can imagine how many of these are finding their way into the trout's bellies!
There are (literally) mountains of snow yet to melt on the main range, so expect water levels to continue rising sharply into November.
If you can drag yourself away from Eucumbene, there are some true monster fish on offer at Jindabyne.
Gaden Trout Hatchery recently liberated a pile of humungous brown trout, rainbow trout and Atlantic salmon into the lake - and they could be the next fish you hook!
The salmon weigh up to 5kg, while the largest trout released was a brown tipping the scales at an astonishing 10kg!
They were released near Hatchery bay and may still be in the vicinity.
On the coast, there are signs of life in the estuaries.
The systems famous for trophy flathead, including the vast St Georges Basin, are beginning to yield big fish on a semi-regular basis.
Fishing large glide baits and soft plastics in the shallows is the best technique.
