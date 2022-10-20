The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Strong case for a COVID royal commission

By The Canberrra Times
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the temptation to politicise Fault Lines, the independent review into Australia's response to COVID-19, is already proving irresistible to many, its value goes far beyond giving critics slings and arrows with which to belabour those who led us through the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.