While the temptation to politicise Fault Lines, the independent review into Australia's response to COVID-19, is already proving irresistible to many, its value goes far beyond giving critics slings and arrows with which to belabour those who led us through the pandemic.
Federal, state and territory leaders are all correct when they point out the emergency seemed to flare up out of nowhere, spread like a wildfire, and left them scrambling to build the plane while it was already travelling down the runway.
When governments have to make policy on the run, especially major changes affecting health, the economy and people's liberties, it is inevitable that when mistakes are made they will have consequences. The stakes in 2020 and 2021 were very high.
Many of the sins of both commission and omission highlighted in the report, such as the failure to include a clawback mechanism in JobKeeper, the undue impact the pandemic had on the aged and the disabled, those unable to work from home and those on low and fixed incomes, and the problems with the vaccine rollout, have already been well documented and hotly debated over the past three years.
The same is also true of the criticism of government over-reach which is already being seized on with glee by ultra-conservatives and others on the extreme right who were vocal opponents of lockdowns, border closures and vaccine mandates at the height of the crisis.
There are not that many surprises here. Much of the report is devoted to reviewing, in a highly considered way, issues that up until now have only been subject to relatively superficial and highly partisan examination.
The report's most important message is that while we don't know what the next pandemic will be, or when it will strike, it is coming. And, just as the SARS outbreak earlier this century should have acted as a wake-up call to governments around the world, what we are still experiencing is a constant reminder of the need to be much better prepared.
Following on from this review there needs to be a national inquiry, arguably with the powers of a royal commission, to delve into all aspects of Australia's COVID-19 response. This should have the power to cross reference the information that was available to decision makers to the decisions they made.
Such an inquiry should also have very broad terms of reference and the power to look into the actions of all levels of government, not just the former Morrison administration. Federal, state and territory oppositions generally supported the majority of the decisions taken and cannot, with the benefit of hindsight, now absolve themselves of responsibility as passive by-standers.
Fault Lines also needs to be read in conjunction with The Independent Task Force on COVID-19 and other Pandemics' report Pandemic Origins and a One Health Approach Preparedness and Conventions released on October 11.
It warned animal viruses, including coronaviruses, have a long history of crossing species barriers to humans and that the risk increases "when people and animals interact closely in new settings driven by land use and climate change, environmental degradation, the wildlife trade, population growth and economic pressure".
COVID-19 wasn't the first pandemic and it is not going to be the last. Governments, including in Australia, need to be in a much better position to respond than in 2020.
The key to that response will be the lessons gleaned from the mistakes that were made. That's why a royal commission-like inquiry is so essential.
The Shergold review, while valuable, has raised more questions than it has answered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.