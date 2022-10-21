The Canberra Times
Isabella Plains couple Shea Marshall and Brendan McCausland celebrate after pet dog Ketu found

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
October 21 2022 - 12:30am
Ketu safe and sound back home with owners Brendan McCausland and Shea Marshall. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It's been a big week for Isabella Plains couple Shea Marshall and Brendan McCausland.

