The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

Tarni Evans, Canberra connection has GWS Giants firing in AFLW

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated October 22 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarni Evans celebrates scoring her first AFLW goal. Picture Getty Images.

The GWS Giants only have two regular season rounds left to climb up the ladder and sneak into the top-eight, and the Canberra connections in the squad will be key to getting them there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.