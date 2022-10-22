The GWS Giants only have two regular season rounds left to climb up the ladder and sneak into the top-eight, and the Canberra connections in the squad will be key to getting them there.
Defender Tarni Evans is riding the best form of her career this season.
The former Queanbeyan Tiger's effort in their one-point win over Hawthorn last week earned her a round eight nomination for the AFLW Rising Star award, AFLW goal of the year and a spot in the AFLW team of the week.
The Tathra product was drafted from the Tigers in 2020 and in season seven of the AFLW, she has been one of the most consistent performers at the Giants, averaging 14.6 disposals, 5.1 handballs and 2.1 tackles. She also scored her first AFLW goal last week.
Evans is the second player with AFL Canberra roots to earn the Rising Star nomination from the club, with former Belconnen Magpie and good mate Emily Pease receiving the same honour in round six.
"Canberra are reppin' which is cool. It's nice to have a few Canberra crew on the books here," Evans said.
"Em's hitting her straps and in the next few years she's going to be unstoppable."
The duo have been thriving this season from the mentorship of new coach and another alum of AFL Canberra, Cameron Bernasconi.
The former first-grade player, turned coach was given the top job for this season after impressing with his work at the Giants Academy.
Evans credited Bernasconi for playing a big role in her improvement and the team's performance this year.
"Berna is the best. He brings out the confidence in everyone and I resonate with everything he says," the 20-year-old said.
"It's really fun to have him as the coach.
"He just backs you in and he's really passionate about his players which comes across in how we bring our strengths to the footy field.
"It's cool to have a coach that's so invested and I'm really excited for where we're going and how we can build. He's been unreal for us."
Should the Giants win their next two matches against Richmond in Mildura on Sunday and the Gold Coast Suns on October 30, it would be the women's team's most successful win-loss record and could put them in the frame for finals footy depending on other results.
"It'll be a good challenge against Richmond," Evans said.
"We're really working on our development this year and getting better with our footy IQ.
"Developing individually and as a team we've been going upwards and it's been great to be a part of it.
"We've really worked on our contests in the last couple of weeks, and we're just building from that.
"So Richmond will be a great opportunity for us to have crack and see how we go. I can't wait."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.