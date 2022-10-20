ACT government unveils three-year procurement reform program

The ACT government has unveiled a three-year reform program for the way it handles procurement processes, after significant issues were found with its processes to issue contracts for public work.
Special Minister of State Chris Steel tabled the government's procurement reform program in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday; the program said the government would deliver transparent and streamlined contracting processes.
"Drawing on the recommendations of a range of reviews and audits, contemporary best practice in government procurement, and broad ranging consultation with key stakeholders, the ACT government has commenced work on a comprehensive review of all aspects of the ACT government's procurement framework," Mr Steel said.
The reform program includes upgrades to the information and computer technology systems and invests in professional development for procurement professionals.
The program includes more training for staff and better data collection in the short term.
"The procurement reform program improves government business, increases transparency in government expenditure, while helping our economy and our community. It provides more opportunities for industry and local businesses to work with the ACT government," Mr Steel said.
The Legislative Assembly's standing committee on public accounts in June found the government's procurement processes needed to be strengthened.
The ACT government in April pledged to make sweeping reforms to procurement processes after the Auditor-General found the tender process for a school refurbishment was not fair and lacked probity.
The government agreed or agreed in principle to the six recommendations of the report into the Campbell Primary School Modernisation, which prompted inquiries from the ACT Integrity Commission and a Legislative Assembly committee.
Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams KC in February said probity issues with government procurement processes were likely to be endemic.
The Integrity Commission at the time called for people in the construction industry to come forward to report suspicious procurement conduct, its first specific public information appeal.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
