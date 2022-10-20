The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government unveils three-year procurement reform program

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Minister of State Chris Steel. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government has unveiled a three-year reform program for the way it handles procurement processes, after significant issues were found with its processes to issue contracts for public work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.