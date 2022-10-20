Government proposes joint namesake for Spence in push to recognise diversity in place names

The Canberra suburb of Spence could gain a second namesake, under an ACT government push to increase the diversity in the city's place names.
The government has proposed recognising Catherine Helen Spence, the political reformer, journalist and author, in the naming of the suburb, which was gazetted in 1972 and named for William Spence, a founder of the Australian Workers' Union.
The change would only require an explanatory sign, and have no impact on the suburb or addresses.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman on Thursday invited Canberrans to weigh in on the proposal for Spence's co-naming and the names for a park in Kingston and Campbell.
"We have received a recommendation from the ACT Place Names Advisory Committee to name an area of approximately 3500 square metres of grassed open space in Trevillian Quay, in the Kingston Foreshore Estate, to recognise Mr Alfred Stafford MBE," Mr Gentleman said in a statement.
"Mr Stafford, a driver for several federal ministers from the late 1930s until the early 1970s, and official driver for Prime Minister Robert Menzies during the 1950s, was a well-respected Kingston local of Gamilaroi and Darug heritage."
READ MORE:
Mr Gentleman said the government was also seeking suggestions of female defence force members who could be considered as the namesakes for a large park behind the Campbell Shops, between White Crescent and Blamey Place.
"Under the current place name guidelines, the name put forward must belong to a person who has been deceased for at least 12 months. It's also important that the suggested name is not the same or too similar to an existing local place name," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.