The Canberra Times

Melbourne Cup fashion refreshes with fluid approach

Simon Walker
By Simon Walker
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:25pm, first published October 5 2022 - 10:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Melbourne Cup ambassador Christian Wilkins epitomises the new fluid direction the Victoria Racing Club is championing this year. Picture supplied

Few events focus national sartorial attention more intensely than the Melbourne Cup, and after two years of COVID disruption, fashion is literally back on track for the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Walker

Simon Walker

Journalist

Group Features and Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.