Few events focus national sartorial attention more intensely than the Melbourne Cup, and after two years of COVID disruption, fashion is literally back on track for the Melbourne Spring Carnival.
To mark the occasion, the Victoria Racing Club has unveiled a new chapter for the prestigious Myer Fashions on the Field, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2022.
Reflecting a new era of inclusivity and reach, the major Women's and Men's Racewear competitions will transform to become the Best Dressed and Best Suited Awards, with each category gender-neutral and open to all based on unique personal style.
The new format sets the tone for fashionistas trackside in Melbourne and Australia-wide for those joining in the celebrations this year, wherever they may be.
VRC chairman Neil Wilson said the club was proud to be making this important change in a milestone year.
"In celebration of Myer Fashions on the Field's 60th anniversary and its return to Flemington, we are ensuring that our fashion story drives equality, inclusion and individuality as we set course for the next 60 years.
"We proudly embrace the notion that fashion and style are an expression of individual creativity and believe this should be reflected in the international event."
A Best Dressed and Best Suited racewear winner will be selected on each of the major Cup Week days - Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day and Kennedy Oaks Day.
These entrants will go straight into the national final alongside a number of Australian states and territories and New Zealand finalists, with the overall winners announced live on the afternoon of Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday, November 3.
When planning your outfit for any of the major race days during Melbourne's Cup Week, dress to impress but remember two important things - look fantastic, but be comfortable.
Shoes are a critical consideration - make sure you get a chance to wear them in beforehand and don't suffer sore feet all day.
A fascinator or a hat can look fantastic, but make sure it sets off your outfit and doesn't distract.
Check the weather forecast in advance to ensure you won't be caught out by the elements.
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, October 29, has a black and white dress code.
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, the Carnival's main event and namesake on Tuesday, November 1, is the day to push the racewear boundaries.
Dress big, bright and bold as the event demands.
Kennedy Oaks Day, also known as Ladies' Day, on Thursday, November 3, calls for a soft colour palette and delicate prints.
