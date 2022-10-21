The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Treasurer Jim Chalmers makes ACT a budget 'priority'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 21 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has promised the Albanese government "won't ever ignore or leave the ACT behind" as he prepares to unveil $100 billion revenue bonus and a first term Labor budget being hit harder and longer than previously expected by high inflation, soaring energy prices and October's devastating floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.