Treasurer Jim Chalmers has promised the Albanese government "won't ever ignore or leave the ACT behind" as he prepares to unveil $100 billion revenue bonus and a first term Labor budget being hit harder and longer than previously expected by high inflation, soaring energy prices and October's devastating floods.
In an interview with The Canberra Times, the Treasurer declared inflation will be the primary influence on managing the budget, particularly how the government deals with cost of living relief along with a mountain of debt and deficit.
The Canberra Times can confirm no budget surplus in Labor's first term nor waiving of the ACT's historic $100 million housing debt. However, it can be revealed the budget papers on Tuesday will show inflation is still expected to peak at 7.75 per cent in the December quarter, but it is expected to hang around longer than previously expected.
"We expect inflation to peak towards the end of this year, but it will be more persistent as a consequence of higher energy prices and the impact of the natural disasters," Dr Chalmers said.
"The inflation challenge will ensure that we take a much, much more responsible approach than our predecessors did to any revenue upgrades to make sure that we are building a buffer against global turbulence and not adding to the inflationary pressures in the economy."
Labor has been auditing the nation's books line by line, including the previous government's controversial multi-billion dollar spends on infrastructure. Cost blowouts including to infrastructure and $8.8 billion for the NDIS, "zombie" measures that won't become law and $6.4 billion in what has been termed "booby traps" or previously unfunded measures have to now be accounted for.
There is no chance of delivering a budget surplus in the Albanese government's first term.
"It will take more than one budget, it will take more than one parliamentary term to clean up the mess that has been made of the budget but the hard work begins on Tuesday," the Treasurer said.
A boom in commodities, such as thermal coal and oil, and the strong labour market is filling the nation's coffers, with the budget papers on Tuesday to show tax receipts, including income tax, have been revised up by more than $100 billion over the next four years. Most of the new revenue is expected to come in the near term.
"Australia can't bank on a permanent increase to revenue from commodity prices. We're dealing with a lot of global uncertainty," Dr Chalmers said.
But the overall budget pressure makes historic state and territory housing debts, nationally worth more that $1.6 billion and $100 million for the ACT, a bridge too far for Dr Chalmers.
As flagged last week by the Finance Minister and ACT senator, Katy Gallagher, the government is "not in a position" to forgive the debt and does not "think it right" to do deals to get senate votes.
The Treasurer said he wanted "meaningful" housing action on housing, but housing debt relief "won't be something that we do in the October budget."
While independent senator David Pocock was elected to represent the ACT on a platform which pointed to decades of federal infrastructure investment neglect, Dr Chalmers has indicated the government is turning the picture around.
"We don't see the ACT through a political lens. We see it through the lens of the important contribution it makes to our economy and to the institutions of our government," he said.
"And I work closely with Senator Gallagher, who is of course a very committed Canberran. And we understand and we will make the ACT a priority in the budget to the extent that we can within the constraints of a responsible budget.
"We won't ever ignore or leave the ACT behind."
While still underway, early estimates show the recent flooding in south east Australia will cause the cost of fruit and vegetables to rise by 8 per cent in the December and March quarters. This will add 0.1 per cent to inflation, but the effect is offset by lower than expected fuel prices.
But with natural disasters, including tropical cyclones expected over the summer, the federal government is putting aside $3 billion for natural disaster recovery.
As well, unemployment in Australia is now projected to increase to higher rates than previously expected, but still rising to the historically low figure of 4.5 per cent by the end of the 2023-24 financial year.
The Treasurer said there are a "lot of hard yards" to be done to rein in government spending and, while there are growing calls to ditch the stage 3 tax cuts and reform the petroleum resources rent tax, he regards the conversation over tax reform starting with the government's slated multinational tax compliance measures.
"You know, we think that tax reform has a role to play here and we've identified multinational tax reform as the most important place to start," Dr Chalmers told The Canberra Times.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
