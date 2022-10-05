The Canberra Times

The Asbestos Awareness campaign warns homeowners, renovators and tradies of the dangers of asbestos

Elizabeth Habermann
By Elizabeth Habermann
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:15pm, first published October 5 2022 - 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Your tools are ready, paint colours are picked out, and you can't wait to transform your home. However, there could be a deadly consequence waiting on the other side of that renovation if your home contains asbestos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Habermann

Elizabeth Habermann

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.