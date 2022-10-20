Lindy Lee: Moon in a dew drop. Canberra Museum and Gallery. Until December 3, 2022. cmag.com.au,
Lindy Lee's immersive public sculpture, Ouroboros, a $14 million commission for the National Gallery of Australia, gave this established artist an immediate and national notoriety. Was she really so good as to secure such a prestigious commission for Canberra?
Lee's exhibition at the Canberra Museum and Gallery, Moon in a dew drop, makes the case for this artist's excellence and national standing. It is a selection of pieces from a large survey exhibition mounted in 2020 by Sydney's Museum of Contemporary Art. It is dazzling, diverse and aesthetically outstanding. From her early photocopy work from the 1980s through to her very recent flung bronze pieces, Lee shows herself as an original probing talent, an adventurous explorer and an addicted risk taker.
Born in Brisbane in 1954 from parents who had emigrated from China, Lee, through her art, presents a path of self-discovery where she seeks to reconcile her Chinese heritage with that of an emerging artist working in Australia. While Zen Buddhism has become fashionable in the work of many Australian artists over the past few decades, for Lee, the philosophies of Daoism and Ch'an (Zen) Buddhism are part of a heritage in which she believes and which she continues to practice in her daily life.
If one were to nominate a single prevailing feature of this exhibition, then it would have to be its meditative quality. As you enter the gallery, you leave the fast-moving world of bustle and mechanical noise and enter a realm of stillness and contemplation. Each piece seems to contain a comment on process and a continuum but also invites the viewer to empty themselves of other realities and allow themselves to be absorbed by the piece that they are contemplating.
The title of the exhibition, Moon in a dew drop, is drawn from a phrase by 13th-century Zen philosopher Eihei Dgen and is a wonderful and apt all-encompassing metaphor. It can be interpreted as a comment on the impermanence of life - the fragility of a drop of water - and, at the same time, it also implies the timelessness of a moment. The eternal moon is momentarily preserved within a droplet of water.
Lee, throughout the exhibition, plays with contrasting qualities of the ephemeral and the eternal, chance and determination and with the ability of the mind to spiritually discover a vast universe within a tiny microcosm. Her unusual pieces involving flung bronze combine the chance shapes created by molten bronze landing in an unpredictable manner with the structuring of these pieces into an unexpected composition.
Lee's installation Buddhas and Matriarchs (2020) is a wonderfully seductive piece that seems to bring together the vastness of the universe with the intricacy of a multiplicity of small elements - the flung bronze pieces. The scale, about 250 centimetres in diameter, is large enough to swallow up the viewer and yet sufficiently manageable to be caught in a glance.
On first encounter with this artwork one is mesmerised by the strange glittering shapes, but then, if one surrenders to the piece, you are gradually drawn in and dissolve into the work.
Lee recently observed in an interview, "Zen Buddhism is the philosophy and practice of meditation. The quintessential Zen question is, 'what is it in this moment that exists?' It's drilling deeply, deeply into the unfashionable thing called 'the essence of what you are.' But essence is not a fixed thing so it's a constant interrogation. My art practice is a function of the interrogation that Zen requires the curious mind to do."
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
