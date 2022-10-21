The Canberra Times
Changes to ACT colts rugby union competition taken off the table

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
A number of clubs discussed potential changes to the colts competition in recent weeks. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Potential changes to the ACT colts rugby union competition have been taken off the table after they failed to garner enough support from the clubs.

