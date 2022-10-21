Potential changes to the ACT colts rugby union competition have been taken off the table after they failed to garner enough support from the clubs.
A number of options were floated, including adjusting age groups and ditching the division altogether.
Ultimately, there was little appetite for change and it was decided at a meeting last month to continue with the current under 20s format.
The discussions came as part of a wider review of the season that should be finalised in the coming weeks.
ACT Brumbies general manager of community rugby Craig Leseberg said few changes are expected across premier rugby next year.
"There were varying levels of enthusiasm," Leseberg said. "It seems the weight of consensus was around continuing colts in its current format."
Among the supporters of adjusting the colts competition was Queanbeyan president Grant Jones.
The official was disappointed with the lack of interest in change and viewed it as a missed opportunity to think outside the box in order to generate a boost in player numbers and shore up the pathway from junior to senior rugby.
"I'm disappointed there was no appetite for change," Jones said. "The approach we were taking was changes might be difficult for us as a club, but if it was for the benefit of the game locally, we were prepared to go down that path."
While Jones was pushing for change, other clubs, including Canberra Royals and Uni-Norths, felt scrapping colts could have a significant negative impact on rugby in the region.
Owls vice-president of rugby Phil Doyle believes more resources should be pumped into the age group to slow the player drain once juniors leave school.
"For us, it's great colts are staying the same, we're a massive fan of colts," Doyle said. "When COVID hit and there were no students, we struggled with numbers but we've worked hard since then to grow local numbers.
"We're a massive fan of colts. We would like to one day have two colts grades to catch second and third XV players that don't continue playing rugby after school."
