A Deloitte director said to have had "evil in his eyes" has been committed for an ACT Supreme Court trial for allegedly raping a crying woman after meeting her online.
Cameron James Tannock appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday when his lawyer, Satomi Hamon, maintained the not guilty pleas entered in June to all 12 charges.
Those were nine of sexual intercourse without consent and one each of sexual assault in the second degree, an act of indecency without consent, and unlawful confinement.
The prosecution's alleged facts state Tannock, 50, had been talking with the woman on the dating site RedHotPie and messenger app Kik for some days before they met in Lyons in June.
He then drove her back to his house in Weston where he allegedly raped her and used a black iPhone to take photos and videos.
Police later seized an iPhone and iPad from Tannock's home in Weston.
During the alleged incident, Tannock is said to have told the woman "you don't have a f---ing choice" after she told him to stop and cried.
The woman later told police the 50-year-old had "evil in his eyes".
In the latest court session, Tannock's lawyer applied for committal proceedings to be waived and commit the case for trial in the ACT Supreme Court.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth consented to the application.
The case will come before the higher court on October 27 for an administrative hearing.
Tannock's bail had an additional condition added; he must notify the Supreme Court registrar within two working days about any change to his residential address.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
