Watch out for snakes at Urambi Hills

There's lots of rain around at the moment, but once the weather clears, the snakes will be out.
And they already are, with a local resident posting on social media this week saying she spotted three snakes in one outing to Urambi Hills in Tuggeranong.
They were halfway up a fire trail.
Sage advice from another contributor to the post: "Time to walk dogs on streets and keep out of bush during mating time."
Canberra Snake Rescue and Relocation recently posted about retrieving Eastern Brown snakes from Farrer and a home in Hawker.
Early this month, the service also rescued another extremely venomous Easter Brown from a house in Chapman.
"What makes this species dangerous is how we interact with them. Simply provide them with a respectful and safe distance and they will try their up most best to stay out of your way," is their advice.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.