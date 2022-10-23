The Canberra Times
A growing Canberra presents multiple planning dilemmas

By The Canberra Times
October 23 2022 - 6:30pm
Woden in 2016. Picture by Graham Tidy

The car was king and sprawl was no real concern back when much of Canberra was laid out. Malls were set in the middle of vast open-air carparks in places like Woden. Hulking multi-storey carparks were attached to the side of shopping centres in Tuggeranong and Belconnen. This made sense then but not now.

