The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Shane Rattenbury will lead trip to Singapore to pitch Canberra for renewable energy investment

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 21 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT will pitch itself as an incubator for bold ideas and new technology, as well as a possible home for industry and skilled workers, at a major renewable energy conference in Singapore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.