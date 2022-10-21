The ACT will pitch itself as an incubator for bold ideas and new technology, as well as a possible home for industry and skilled workers, at a major renewable energy conference in Singapore.
Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury will lead a delegation to the island city-state next week that includes government representatives and Canberra-based industry figures.
A prospectus the ACT government has prepared to hand out at Singapore International Energy Week points to the territory's net-zero emissions target, fossil-fuel vehicle phase out and electric vehicle sales targets.
"The ACT renewables and zero emissions technology sector is expanding. We aim to promote connections between ACT and Asia Pacific businesses to foster ongoing relationships," the prospectus said.
The delegation includes representatives from Ardexa, a software firm based in Canberra, ANU Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, JLL, Neoen Australia and the Smart Energy Council.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Mr Rattenbury said he hoped the delegation could attract new investments to the ACT region.
"The ACT may only be a small jurisdiction, but that brings a lot of advantages to develop and implement local solutions to climate issues. As a global leader in climate action, we're keen to reach beyond our borders and share these ideas on a much larger stage," Mr Rattenbury said.
The delegation will cost about $30,000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.