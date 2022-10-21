The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Karl Stefanovic, wife Jasmine, sports stars headlined Win the Day charity gala guests

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated October 21 2022 - 9:19pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Win the Day founder Kristy Giteau with brother Matt and, inset, Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic. Main picture by Keegan Carroll

The stars shone in Canberra on Friday night at the first Win the Day charity gala, held at the National Arboretum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.