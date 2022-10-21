The stars shone in Canberra on Friday night at the first Win the Day charity gala, held at the National Arboretum.
Today show host Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine led the charity guests which was heavy on sporting stars. The Win the Day charity was started by local teacher and star rugby union player Kristy Giteau.
Her brother, former Wallabies and Brumbies star Matt Giteau, is also an ambassador for Win the Day, which supports families dealing with rare childhood cancers.
Other sporting celebrities at the gala were newly-engaged couple, Millie Boyle and Adam Elliott. Rugby league player Millie is another passionate Win the Day ambassador. She and Adam, a former Raider now playing for the Knights, got engaged on his birthday, October 16.
The Raiders' Jamal Fogarty and Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham were also among the 480 guests.
The Dare to be Rare gala saw guests bidding for a golf day with Win the Day ambassadors Matt Giteau and Josh Papalii, a signed Swans playing kit courtesy of fellow ambassador Buddy Franklin (who is also Matt Giteau's brother-in-law), and a $10,000 champagne diamond necklace.
Kristy was thrilled to see the gala go ahead after a couple of years' delay.
"Win the Day came about from personal experience of our daughter Ka'ili's cancer and already we have supported over 30 families," she said.
"Many more families need support, and our hope is that the gala will help us to help those families."
Donations can be made at any time on the Win the Day charity website at wintheday.org.au.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
