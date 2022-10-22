The decision to decriminalise the possession of small amounts of certain illicit drugs in the ACT has set the territory up for a tale of two years that may prove crucial at the ballot box.
The clock has already begun ticking, with significant work to be done during the next year to ensure Canberra is equipped, by the time the legislation takes effect next October, to handle the challenges set to come with changes that are unprecedented in Australia.
ACT residents will then have a year to assess the success of reforms critic Jeremy Hanson describes as "radical", before deciding whether to vote for the Deputy Opposition Leader's Liberal Party and its promise to reverse the new laws.
The issue is likely to be prominent in the territory's 2024 election, alongside the likes of housing, a new stadium in Civic, and responses to recidivism and dangerous driving.
How to curb the latter is a dilemma sure to be linked to the discussion around drug decriminalisation, with fears the new laws will prompt an increase in people driving with illicit substances in their system.
It is critical that, before people can possess small quantities of cocaine, ice and heroin without the fear of a criminal record, the ACT is prepared for that possibility.
Health support services are another area in need of attention ahead of the removal of criminal penalties and a likely reduction in the stigma around drug-taking, with the static pill-testing site in Civic surely high on the agenda.
Currently halfway through a six-month pilot program, this Moore Street site must become a permanent fixture if the ACT government is serious about the safety of people taking potentially harmful substances.
During its first month of operation, across July and August, the pill-testing service checked 58 samples and provided results that led to 18 of those being discarded.
The fact more than 30 per cent of people who used the service during that period elected not to take their drugs suggests many users are not buying what they think they are going to get.
Bad batches of illegal drugs have been known to circulate in the capital, which is unsurprising when one considers they are manufactured without the sorts of quality controls in place for legitimate products.
Notably, in 2013, multiple people were rendered unconscious by a ketamine derivative they believed to be ecstasy.
And, earlier this year, the ACT Magistrates Court heard customers of an alleged GHB cook had experienced "serious medical issues" after taking the date rape and party drug.
With a possible increase in illicit drug-taking looming large, it is vital those who want to consume such substances have a way to determine what it is in them before making what could be a deadly choice.
