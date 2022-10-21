The Canberra Times
SIEV X 21st anniversary memorial in Weston Park

Updated October 21 2022 - 7:51am, first published 1:34am
The SIEV X Memorial in Weston Park. Picture by Andrew Sheargold

The SIEV X Memorial Association and Refugee Action Campaign Canberra are inviting the public to the SIEV X Memorial in Weston Park on Sunday for a 21st anniversary commemoration of the 353 asylum seekers who lost their lives when their overloaded vessel sank while attempting to reach safety in Australia.

