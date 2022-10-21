SIEV X 21st anniversary memorial in Weston Park

The SIEV X Memorial Association and Refugee Action Campaign Canberra are inviting the public to the SIEV X Memorial in Weston Park on Sunday for a 21st anniversary commemoration of the 353 asylum seekers who lost their lives when their overloaded vessel sank while attempting to reach safety in Australia.
The SIEV X memorial was conceived by author Steve Biddulph, Reverend Rod Horsfield and Beth Gibbings, a group of friends based in the Uniting Church.
It comprises hundreds of white poles, representing the 353 people who lost their lives, and incorporates the outline of the boat, an idea originally proposed by, then 14 year-old, Mitchell Donaldson of Hillbrook Anglican School in Queensland.
It has been decorated by schools, churches and community groups from across Australia and is maintained by volunteers organised by the SIEV X Memorial Association.
Music during the event will be provided by The Wayfarers Australia Choir, A Chorus of Women, Keith Binns, and Nitya.
Everyone is invited to bring a picnic lunch from 12 noon, before the formalities commence at 1pm on Sunday and conclude with a walk through the commemorative poles of the memorial.
Paul Meyer, speaking for the SIEV X Memorial Association, said the memorial was important.
"We are proud to be the custodians of what is truly a people's memorial. It honours the memory of brave people, who died trying to give their children a decent life. It says 'these lives were sacred, we won't forget them'," he said.
Attendees on Sunday will hear from:
Rod Horsfield, retired Uniting Church Minister and co-founder of the SIEV X Memorial.
Zaki Haidari, Human Rights Campaigner with Amnesty International and a refugee from Afghanistan.
Rebecca Vassarotti MLA, ACT Minister for Environment, Minister for Heritage, Minister for Sustainable Building and Construction, and Minister for Homelessness and Housing Services.
Alicia Payne MP, Federal Member for Canberra.
