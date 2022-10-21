How stores and shopping centres are embracing loyalty programs

In an increasingly competitive retail landscape, loyalty programs are becoming an essential tool for success. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Loyalty programs have long been a staple of the retail sector, but in recent years, they have undergone something of a transformation.

Thanks to advances in technology, shopping centres retailers like David Jones are now able to offer more personalised and targeted loyalty programs that provide shoppers with greater value through Qantas Points for shopping.

In addition, loyalty programs are no longer just about discounts and freebies; they now also offer experiences and rewards that are far more unique and memorable. As a result, stores and shopping centres that embrace loyalty programs are able to stand out from the competition and build a stronger connection with their customers.

Loyalty programs can provide a much-needed boost to sales, and they can also help businesses to collect valuable data about their shoppers. In the future, you can expect to see even more stores and shopping centres offering loyalty programs as they look to gain an edge in the marketplace.

Here are some of the main reasons retailers are turning to loyalty programs and how customers can reap the rewards:

Loyalty programs help bridge the digital divide

The digital divide is a term used to describe the gulf between those who have access to digital technologies and those who do not. In recent years, the divide has become increasingly apparent as more and more services move online.

This has had a profound impact on society, effectively excluding those without internet access from education, employment, and even day-to-day communication.



The Australian Digital Inclusion Index has revealed that people aged 65+ are Australia's least digitally included age group, while those living with a disability are 9.9 points lower than the national average.

By understanding the needs of offline shoppers, retailers can improve the overall shopping experience and better meet the needs of all consumers.

By tracking the purchase history of loyalty cardholders, the retailer can gain insights into the types of products that offline shoppers are interested in. Additionally, retailers can use loyalty programs to track customer satisfaction levels and identify potential issues with specific products or services.

Loyalty programs provide value to customers and improve their lives

Loyalty programs are an increasingly popular way for businesses to reward customer loyalty and show appreciation for their business.

These programs provide valuable benefits to customers, such as exclusive discounts, early access to new products, and exclusive offers.

In addition, loyalty programs can improve customer satisfaction and loyalty by making it easy for customers to stay engaged with a brand. For example, a customer who is a member of a loyalty program is 60 per cent more likely to return to that brand in the future and recommend it to others.

Loyalty programs provide a personalised and targeted shopping experience

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, retailers are always looking for ways to stand out from the crowd. One way they can do this is by offering loyalty programs that provide a personalised and targeted shopping experience.

For example, many loyalty programs offer exclusive discounts and rewards to members based on their purchase history. This helps to create a sense of loyalty and encourages customers to keep coming back.

In addition, loyalty programs can also help to generate valuable customer data that can be used to improve the shopping experience. By understanding what customers want and need, retailers can tailor their offerings to provide more personalised service.

As a result, loyalty programs can be a powerful tool for driving sales and customer satisfaction.

Loyalty programs can lead to sustainable outcomes

Brands often compete on the same playing field in terms of product offerings, price, and promotion. As a result, it can be difficult for brands to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

One way that brands can stand out is by creating loyalty programs that lead to sustainable outcomes. For example, by offering rewards for customers who recycle or shop with reusable bags, brands can encourage sustainable behaviour while also building customer loyalty.

In today's society, where consumers are increasingly concerned about the environment, sustainability is an important differentiator for brands. By implementing loyalty programs that lead to sustainable outcomes, brands can build customer loyalty while also making a positive impact on the planet.

Businesses can share their values

According to a recent study, 70 per cent of emotionally-engaged customers say that certain brand values - such as being socially responsible or environmentally friendly - are important when deciding which brand to be loyal to and spend with.

This trend is likely to continue as more and more consumers become interested in supporting companies that are making a positive impact on the world.