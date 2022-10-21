Bandt and the Greens need to take action on Thorpe conflict

When I was chief of staff for the ACT Attorney-General I had a security clearance at secret level to handle Australian Crime Commission papers on, among other things, organised crime including outlaw bikie gangs.
The materials were obligated to be stored in a C Class security installation.
Uncleared staff were not permitted to handle the material.
The revelations concerning a Greens senator with an undeclared potential conflict of interest while also handling classified material should be a matter of concern for the AFP, ACC and possibly even ASIO.
I trust that Adam Bandt and his amateur-hour party will react swiftly and decisively.
The parliament as a whole should, at the very least, also refer the matter to a privileges committee.
Australia having been one of the few countries in the world that spoke clearly, I'm disappointed to hear that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister have decided that yellow is purple.
"Revoking" their recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital is just nonsense.
As a result, I shall not recognise Canberra as Australia's capital, preferring Perth instead.
With war ongoing in Europe, which is facing an imminent crisis, Australia has squandered any political capital it may once have had as a serious thinker. Very disappointing.
Ever since the annual allocation of over one billion dollars of federally raised GST revenue the ACT government has behaved like a drunken sailor.
In business you don't throw good money after bad. Parents of aberrant children do not give them more money to waste on useless or senseless purchases.
The federal government should not be throwing more money to any aberrant state or territory government bent on "pie in the sky" projects that represent an ever growing and ongoing waste of public funds.
Taxpayers throughout Australia should not have to contribute to the ACT government's ill-conceived toy tram project.
This "green brain wave" will forever be known as a great white elephant and ridiculous cause. Without doubt it is the greatest waste of ACT government revenue since self-government.
Before the federal government allocates any monies to the ACT government in its up-coming budget it should consider such allocation of funds for tram investment as a misdirection of national revenue that could be better spent on more urgent and needy national causes.
The bill to decriminalise the use of illicit drugs in the ACT is music to the ears of the dealers.
How many vulnerable youngsters who are on the verge of experimenting with these dangerous products will be tempted knowing that the ACT government is soft on their use?
Substances such as cannabis are mind-altering and can result in brain damage and dementia over time.
Our local members in the ACT Legislative Assembly have made a big mistake.
Is it only me, or is anyone else disturbed about the current wave of anti-social behaviour seemingly sweeping the country?
I was astounded when my cousin in Alice Springs told me about the youth lawlessness there: things such as loaded passenger buses having windows broken with rocks; shops being ransacked in daylight; and parked cars being vandalised.
Then I heard about goods being looted from homes which had been devastated in the floods in Melbourne. This came after The Canberra Times reported on police being rammed by stolen cars; not to mention the daily stories about the offensive manner in which disabled people are treated.
Typing "anti-social behaviour 2022" into a search-engine shows just how widespread the problem is. It is more than simply alcohol-fuelled, it seems to be a form of deep-seated unrest.
Is it asking too much for a leader who can appeal to both the young and old and the disadvantaged and privileged, and unite all for the common good? Of course, with so many national issues demanding attention, prioritising them is a challenge in its own right.
Can we afford a charismatic role model for doing the right thing, when the sheer volume of fraud and corruption stories means that they take prominence in the media. Could it be that the free-enterprise model is broken and we are in need of an alternative form of prosperity?
Seizing or destroying the cars of traffic offenders ("Illicit drugs and speeding drivers are making ACT roads more dangerous,", canberratimes.com.au, October 20) penalises poor people much more than it penalises rich people.
If a poor person's Commodore is seized or crushed he or she may no longer be able to travel to work. That could result in unemployment and poverty.
If a rich person's Mercedes is crushed they can switch to the BMW.
Surely there is a more equitable way to improve road safety.
I suppose it was inevitable that in the debate about an Indigenous Voice, the term ''racist'' could be used to characterise those advocating a ''No'' vote in the foreshadowed Referendum. (''Joyce is trying to rewrite history'', canberratimes.com.au, Crispin Hull, October 18).
There are many valid concerns at this stage about the implications of a ''Yes'' vote including those raised by many Indigenous people themselves.
We await the government's proposed statement about the words to be included. Vital to our consideration will be independent public legal advice by constitutional lawyers that the Voice means advice which may not be taken by the Parliament and it is highly unlikely its decision could be challenged successfully in the High Court.
Of added concern is a recent reported statement by the Prime Minister to the ABC that ''it would be a brave Parliament that gainsays the Voice''.
We don't want the inclusion of the Voice in the Constitution to become in effect itself a racist decision.
Microplastic pollution has been found in the highest mountains, deepest oceans and cleanest air.
Inadvertently ingested, drunk or inhaled, nanosized synthetic particles might enter human and other living organisms' cells. Potential adverse effects are under investigation.
Against this background, the report "Carpets pollute Aussie homes with plastic" (canberratimes.com.au, October 10) further illustrates the pervasiveness of this pollution. Gardens and playing fields "carpeted" with artificial grass are another prolific source of microplastic particles.
While waiting for science's verdict on the impact of these unnatural substances in humans and the biota, it might be advisable to choose, as much as possible, non-synthetic, biodegradable carpets, clothing, furnishings, lawns (natural grass) and so on.
Has it not occurred to Mark Sproat (Letters, October 20) that Jim Chalmers knows more about the economy than he does, and has nothing to gain, but plenty to lose, by making us "afraid of it"?
Dr Chalmers is no political novice. His PhD was on the prime ministership of Paul Keating, and his direct experience in politics began in 1999. This included being principal adviser and chief of staff to then-treasurer Wayne Swan, who was once dubbed "the world's best treasurer".
The Treasurer is not trying to shift the blame to the previous government. He is simply telling us the true state of the economy so that we can prepare to act accordingly.
The young family ahead of me at the supermarket had many dozens of eggs and a pile of two minute noodles in their trolley - and nothing else.
Eggs from caged hens are the most affordable source of protein we can buy. And yet they are disappearing from the shelves with the far more expensive, less healthy for humans, alternatives the only choice at many shops.
Caged hens are protected from the infections carried by wild birds so their feed contains fewer antibiotics to pass on to people who eat them. Regular exposure to antibiotics makes us less likely to be helped by them when we are sick. I have discussed this with an expert on animal feed formulation. He buys only "caged" eggs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.