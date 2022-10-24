Hilary says it's not over yet. "Unfortunately, COVID will be with us for a long time in some form of variant or another. A respiratory virus that can transmit to others before symptoms appear can never be conquered without a means of preventing the virus binding to the cells of the respiratory tract in the first place. So far there is no vaccine that can achieve that. That healthcare facilities still mandate masks speaks to the fact that the pandemic is still with us despite the beliefs of many. Masks are the only real protection we have against infection."