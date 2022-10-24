This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Strange things are happening.
Paul Keating is siding with the NSW Liberal Premier on his plan to replace stamp duty with optional land tax, a policy opposed by the state Labor opposition leader.
The Greens admit a serious error of judgment in the Lidia Thorpe-former bikie boss scandal.
Boris Johnson is eyeing a comeback, and I'm thinking of investing in lettuce futures after my super balance went backwards last financial year.
It's not just because a lettuce famously outlasted Liz Truss after she dropped her crazy mini-budget. Shortly after Truss pulled the pin on her 45-day prime ministerial career Aldi UK tweeted: "What a great day to be a lettuce".
Here in Australia, you could say what a great year to be one.
On Friday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers predicted flooding in eastern Australia would lift food and vegetables prices by 8 per cent over the next two quarters. That's a healthy return on investment, not as stunning as the 300 per cent the humble iceberg yielded earlier in the year but better than property and shares right now. The temptation to turn over a new leaf in the investment portfolio is real.
But, first, I'll have to get through this week. It's going to be a big one.
Labor's first budget will be handed down tomorrow night, to the inevitable howls from the left and the right. Charting a course down the middle which doesn't add to inflation will be tricky and it won't please everyone.
The Greens will face something they've not experienced before because they've been too insignificant in the parliament to really matter: scrutiny. It will be intense and for good reason. What did Adam Bandt know or not know about the undeclared relationship between Senator Thorpe and former Rebels boss Dean Martin? If he didn't know, why not? If things get knotty for Bandt, eyes will likely turn towards NSW senator David Shoebridge as a replacement leader.
And by Friday, we should know which lettuce - sorry, leader - is going to replace Liz Truss as the UK's next prime minister. Will it be Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt or BoJo? While the latter might seem a longshot, remember that stranger things have happened.
When Tony Abbott toppled Malcolm Turnbull as opposition leader in 2009, many thought there was no way he'd become PM. He did. And when Scott Morrison prevailed over Malcolm Turnbull in 2018, after Turnbull's comeback, there were serious doubts he'd lead the Coalition to victory in 2019. He did.
And don't forget The Donald. Apart from activist filmmaker Michael Moore, no one foresaw him snatching the US presidency in 2016.
You never quite know who'll make it through any revolving door first.
So strap yourselves in, folks. This week's going to be bumpy. Lettuce pray we get through it relatively unscathed.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Women in high-status positions aren't trusted by the people they work with, according to new research done at the Australian National University. The same is not true of men in senior jobs, according to Dr Eun Young Song who led the research. "It's great to help women move up the ladder, but this study shows even when they do succeed, women aren't likely to be trusted by the people around them," Dr Song said.
- Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles says there's a lot of catching up to do to re-establish ties with Pacific nations. After the government announced it would spend $900 million over the next four years in Pacific aid, Mr Marles said it was crucial for Australia to increase engagement with the region.
- A tiny outback town in Queensland is so desperate for a GP that they're offering a salary of more than $500,000 and free accommodation, and they're not the only town doing it. A shortage of GPs is forcing recruitment companies to get creative, as regional and remote residents go without an adequate number of doctors. Central-northern Queensland town Julia Creek, located more than 600 kilometres west of Townsville, is on the hunt for a GP and there's a base salary of $400,000 to $514,000 and rent-free accommodation on offer.
THEY SAID IT: "It is said that the effect of eating too much lettuce is 'soporific'." - Beatrix Potter
YOU SAID IT: The bad smell over the country's COVID-19 response. Is a royal commission necessary? Is the federation broken?
"Too soon and politically manipulatable for a royal commission," says former teacher Brad. "Just force people to read Fault Lines first. As for our federation, ban the media commentariat who gleefully misdirected the population about how it did work. We've stuffed up history in schools and ignored our constitution. (Hint: the states actually wrote it to manage the Commonwealth.) The states used their constitutional powers over civil defence and health. The feds did not use their powers over supply chains and quarantine. And yes, access to health facilities near borders was a clear and total disgrace. Queensland, that's you."
Kerri says, "You left out the heavy handed police response to COVID as they enthusiastically enforced their interpretation of isolation measures. Victorian police were especially egregious in the issuing of fines to children, the elderly, people walking alone in parks, etc."
Hilary says it's not over yet. "Unfortunately, COVID will be with us for a long time in some form of variant or another. A respiratory virus that can transmit to others before symptoms appear can never be conquered without a means of preventing the virus binding to the cells of the respiratory tract in the first place. So far there is no vaccine that can achieve that. That healthcare facilities still mandate masks speaks to the fact that the pandemic is still with us despite the beliefs of many. Masks are the only real protection we have against infection."
Lynda wants other questions answered: "Did the right thing - two AstraZeneca shots plus a Pfizer booster. No COVID, but over the year these vaccinations were administered cancer quickly spread to my spine, after a four-year remission. Maybe some research on the medical collateral damage of the program is needed as well."
John says, "Strong institutions are needed for a strong society. During COVID our institutions failed the stress test. Federal parliament was shut down for 20 weeks and replaced by an executive style national cabinet; Australian citizens were refused entry into their own country; and human rights were trashed. Yes, the structure of federation needs an overhaul."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
