Reaching 70, as I did recently, can be a sobering moment - particularly when the bible says unequivocally "the days of our years are three score years and ten".
You almost feel that they should put a plastic figure of the grim reaper on your birthday cake.
I took the denial route for a while - explaining to acquaintances that I was "sixty ten" not seventy years old.
But even I came to accept that that tactic had a limited life span; "sixty eleven" sounds a bit kooky. I would, however, like to make an appeal to the media on behalf of those of us in our eighth decade.
Stop rubbing our noses in it.
It is bad enough to hear about the rock stars of our youth dying but it is worse to be reminded of their age. Was Meat Loaf really 74?
And when a 72 year old citizen has a car accident do we have to be told that they are "elderly"?
It might be nice, as your correspondent suggests ("The vulnerable and elderly should have access to more jabs" Letters, October 21) to be put at the front of the queue for more COVID shots, but do we older folk have to be lumped in with the vulnerable?
I'm not "vulnerable". Anyone that can miss a 30 cm putt without dying of shame is extremely resilient. So next time one in my age cohort makes the news, how about a headline that starts with the label "mature gentleman", or "well preserved baby boomer" rather than "elderly grandfather".
I had to laugh when reading yet again that Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Moscow is open to peace talks with the west.
I seriously doubt that Lavrov would be making such an offer if the west hadn't supplied the defence materiel, intelligence and other aid that has made Russia looking for a way out.
At this rate, Lavrov might find himself making that offer to the leader of the actual aggrieved party, President Zelenskyy, on behalf of Putin's successor.
Both the title and final paragraph of Jenna Price's article ("Fund the support and fix men to end DV", October 18, p16) succinctly, but presumably unintentionally, summarises why anti-domestic violence programs keep failing.
It's not a lack of funding. It's not lack of government support. Rather, the misandrist nonsense that men need fixing. The overwhelming majority of men are not wife or child bashers and do not seek to control their spouses. Trying to "fix" them will achieve nothing.
ACT police have at long last realised placing speed cameras on well-engineered dual carriageways does nothing to stop genuinely dangerous driving, and are turning their attention to recidivist offenders.
Similarly, it's time domestic violence campaigners tried to work out what motivates the tiny minority of men, and the even tinier minority of women, to become violent and target their efforts at that.
Until this happens, the programs will continue to achieve nothing.
Thanks to Bruce Wright of Latham (Letters, October 18) for adding to my suggestion for looping the tram around City Hill a couple of times to avoid raising London Circuit by suggesting steam-powered trams.
As a further alternative, horse-drawn trams would be appropriate 19th century technology and a tourist attraction as well.
Draining the lake, to avoid having to build a new bridge, would also celebrate Canberra's early heritage. I did suggest to the NCA that lowering Commonwealth Avenue rather than raising London Circuit might work better with their desire to line the Avenue with new buildings, but they were strangely unreceptive.
There's a lot of loose language around the weather these days. We now have "flood events" and "rain events" and people being "impacted" by them. "Flood" and "rain" should suffice - and as for people being "impacted" by the weather, that can only be the case with meteorites, hailstones, or wind-borne debris.
Sloppy pronunciation is also common, with widespread "evacuayshuns" taking place. Meanwhile, SA Premier Malinauskas has "reached out" to warn South Australians against "recreating" in flooded areas; presumably by not engaging in sex in floodwaters?
The Bureau of Meteorology, affectionately known as the BOM, may not like being called the BOM, but I note that its website is www.bom.gov.au. Wishing to be helpful "moving forward", if the BOM is prepared to pay me as much as its other name-change consultants, I could probably come up with an alternative website address formulation before the end of the year.
It was morally wrong for the original Balfour declaration that lead to the establishment of a Jewish state over land, which for centuries had been occupied by Palestinians.
So the decision by the Albanese government to revert to the position held by almost all countries and the UN that the position of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital should be decided as part of a final status agreement is diplomatically right, politically right and importantly morally right.
There is something inherently perverse about the decision to deploy a mobile speed monitoring van on an otherwise ordinary Friday morning at 6.30 am, yes 6.30 am, in Lyneham last week.
Actually, I can't really understand why they are being deployed at all, forced as we are to drive at a pedestrian speed to avoid crater proportioned potholes or, in our paranoia, navigate the seemingly universal 40km suburban speed zones.
And no, you can all save yourselves the effort of responding to my letter.
I don't exceed the speed limit in any case and therefore have nothing to fear.
But the cynic in me can't help but see the 6.30 am effort as a revenue raising exercise par excellence.
Ordinarily it is politically risky for governments to break promises.
But with so many folks who would benefit from the Stage 3 Tax Cuts saying "we don't need it" and so many economists and other commentators saying the country can't afford them, I encourage the government to conduct a survey to find out if there is real support for breaking this particular promise.
I suspect a majority of the electorate will support the need to use $250 billion for the public good rather than tax cuts for the rich.
John Winkelman (Letters, October 21) states that Iran has never been a democracy.
In fact it ceased to be so in 1953 when the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh was overthrown by a royalist military coup backed by the CIA and the British Secret Intelligence Service.
Mosaddegh had wanted to nationalise the British-controlled Iranian oil industry.
We, here in Kambah, have some potholes that are so large I think some speleologists may well be interested in exploring them.
Fortunately, someone has painted around them in bright, yellow paint. If not for the potholes being highlighted in this way, my car would have disappeared down them on several occasions.
So, based on my experience of those particular potholes, I believe the government's response to the pothole problem should definitely be "if you can't fix 'em, paint 'em".
My wife and I are among the millions customers caught up in the Medibank Private cyber security breach. We are very concerned, angry and disappointed.
Now we know how the Optus customers feel. We are concerned that our details could enable funds to be deleted from our accounts and our identities could be used for fraudulent purposes. We are angry that after the Optus cyber breach, Medibank Private did not review their own cyber security on behalf of their customers to ensue this could not happen.
We are disappointed that over three emails from Medibank Private it went from not concerned, slightly concerned and then really concerned. On behalf of Optus customers, lawyers are looking at a class action against that company for their cyber breach. I would be first in line if the same action was taken against Medibank Private to hold them accountable for letting customer details end up in the hands of a cyber-criminal.
A number was given to call for advice. But this is just the normal customer service number that takes hours to get through to.
If, as Brian Smith says (Letters October 19), Putin wants peace he could begin by withdrawing his forces to the status quo ante bellum borders. The protagonists could then repatriate prisoners of war and civilians forcibly removed to Russia.
As the floodwaters start to subside the extent of damage to roads in NSW and Victoria is slowly being revealed. The cost of the repairs will be massive. The floods are exacerbated by global heating. Are we content to keep on paying for the costs of climate change while the fossil fuel industry rakes in windfall profits?
How could anyone dislike hot-desking ("ACT public servants tell researchers they need a good reason to work from the office", canberratimes.com.au, October 19)? It ensures that we employees get full value out of vaccinations, handwashing, masks and counselling support.
Are there any organisations left whose members' personal information is not at risk of being hacked? Do these businesses actually take the storage and protection of such information seriously? It should be their number one priority. It's not enough just to apologise when it happens.
Mark Sproat (Letters, October 20) I would much prefer that Jim Chalmers "talks down" our economy, preparing us for what will be a very difficult Budget given that he has inherited almost a trillion dollars of government debt thanks to the profligacy of Morrison and Frydenberg and the structural deficits put in place by Howard and Costello.
It's a disgraceful backflip for the government to change its position on the status of the Israeli capital. In the big scheme of things it does not matter. Jerusalem has always been the capital city for the Jews. God's capital. God will re-establish Jerusalem as his capital city. (Revelations 21:2).
Ethics and values are meritorious but, in practice, tend to throttle society.
Senator Thorpe has done for trust in pollies what the Titanic did for winter cruises.
Pretty hypocritical to use our iconic national icon to rake in the tourism dollars. Meanwhile, the biggest wildlife slaughter on the planet takes place every night in our own backyard under the guise of kangaroo management. If Ruby Roo was real she would be shot or decapitated.
Letters about the publicly available connection between the registration number of a vehicle and its type and date of manufacture miss the point that such identification ensures that the part that you are buying is the correct one.
