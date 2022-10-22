The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 23, 1992

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 22 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1992.

It was reported on this day in 1992 that the Tuggeranong Hyperdome shopping centre was to go on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.