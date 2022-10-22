Times Past: October 23, 1992

It was reported on this day in 1992 that the Tuggeranong Hyperdome shopping centre was to go on the market.
The Hyperdome (now South Point) was built by the Sydney company Leda Holdings and completed in 1987 and was managed by them until this announcement in 1992. At the time of the sale announcement, the Hyperdome shopping complex boasted 53,000 square feet of retail space, three department stores, three supermarkets, 140 specialty shops and parking for 2000 cars. The sale price for this was expected to reach between $160 million and $200 million.
During the early years, the centre struggled for success given that Canberra was still growing and slowly bridging the gaps between the various suburban centres. However, with developments around the centre and opportunities for employment, the Tuggeranong Valley population grew from 55,000 when the Hyperdome opened to approximately 78,000 at the time of reporting.
Leda Holding's director Allan Keast confirmed the shopping centre was to be sold with an annual rental income of $14.3 million. Mr Keast said the decision to sell was due to two approaches to purchase from Leda Holding. He went on to say "the market's appetite for investment shopping centres is pretty good at the moment, so we decided we would put it on the market".
Leda had a history of moving on their properties as they were more in the development area rather than long-term investors. They sold their Logan Hyperdome near the Gold Coast for $200 million. Mr Keast said Leda had total property holdings of $650 million, including the Tuggeranong Hyperdome.
