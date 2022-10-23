Times Past: October 24, 1994

Fishing in the lakes of the capital has always been a popular pastime for the young and old but on this day in 1994 there was an epic catch at Lake Burley Griffin as part of a local competition.
It took two families 20 minutes of effort and giggling to pull their thrashing "monster carp" out of the lake. It was the best 20 minutes of their day.
Four-year-old Dean had help from three other sets of hands to pull in the fish because it just about pulled him off his feet. Dean's mother Jeanie pulled the fish from the water in time to claim the $100 prize for the biggest fish in the women's class in the 1994 Great Mystery Fishing Caper competition.
The picture that accompanied the story was a fantastic visual of little Dean with the fish that was almost as big as him!
One of the popular carp catchers at the time, Craig Hasler, said it was like a really good fishing story - but this time it didn't get away. The size of the fish made up for the fact it was the only fish the family caught all day.
The fish weighed in at 4.41kg but was not the biggest catch of the day. That honour went to Habib Heydarian, who hooked a 5.02kg carp to win the men's heaviest carp prize.
Overall, more than 1000 people took part in the event which was organised to raise money for the ACT Society of the Physically Handicapped.
The major prize - a boat, motor and trailer - was to be won by a mystery fish weight draw. That was won by Jason Jamieson whose fish matched the drawn weight.
