Olivia Porter has spent the last week acting like a sponge.
In Sydney Thunder camp for the Women's Big Bash League alongside the likes of Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson and Tammy Beaumont, the emerging all-rounder has attempted to soak up every nugget of information she can.
Given the experience of her Thunder teammates, there's plenty to learn, both on and off the field, and Porter is confident her new-found knowledge will ultimately help the ACT Meteors when she returns to Canberra for the resumption of the Women's National Cricket League.
"It's not ideal not having an ACT team in the WBBL," Porter said. "There is a bit of a rivalry when we do play our Meteors teammates in the Big Bash.
"The beauty of the ACT is that we come back to the Meteors squad for the WNCL with new ideas and some fresh eyes. We've been exposed to different environments and coaches, we can bring that knowledge and filter it through to the younger girls who are still here in Canberra."
Porter made a long-awaited WBBL debut for the Thunder in Tuesday night's loss to Hobart, three years after she first joined the squad as a local replacement player.
The 20-year-old top-scored with 17 off 16 balls as Sydney were bowled out for 95 in response to the Hurricanes 7-144.
Despite the result, Porter said the match will live on in her memories for years to come.
"Being a supporter of the Thunder from WBBL01 and sitting in the grandstands with mum and dad watching the team to being in the squad and getting injured, it's been a crazy journey.
"It was an emotional moment to have Sam Bates present my cap. The feeling of running out there, it was a childhood dream becoming a reality. It will live with me the rest of my life and I'm so grateful I got to do it in front of my friends and family."
Despite making an 0-3 start to the season, the Thunder remain upbeat about their WBBL chances.
The side has an immediate chance to turn things around this weekend, with clashes against the Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars at the WACA on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Having made her debut earlier in the week, Porter is determined to solidify her place in the XI and help the Thunder return to form in the process.
"My main goal is consistency within the XI," she said.
"The more games I play, the more understanding I'll be of the intensity and hopefully I'll continue to bring fresh eyes and something different to the team."
