Chris Cairns leads prominent Canberrans in Canberra Hospital Foundation fundraiser

By Megan Doherty
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:19pm, first published 6:30pm
Community leaders abseiled down Building No.8 at the Canberra Hospital on Friday to raise funds for Can Give Day, including inspirational New Zealand cricket legend Chris Cairns, who suffered a heart attack and spinal stroke last year that left him paralysed and who is now battling bowel cancer.

